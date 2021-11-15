ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Lifestyle Gift Ideas They’ll Love

This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE
Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!
Here are our favorite Black-owned lifestyle gifts for that special someone in your life. See the full gift guide list here.
01
VALMAS CREMAS
Coffee Cremas
02
BRILLIANT OR BS?
Brilliant or BS? Trivia Party Game
03
HVS HOME
Africa Luxury Tic Tac Toe (Gold)
04
THE TRINI GEE
Black Women Yoga Water Bottle
05
YOUR SUSTAINABLE HOME
CCL Stacey Abrams Mug
06
HELLA AWKWARD
Card Game
07
ZENTRIC FLO
Chakra Bae Cork Mat
08
HEIRLOOM PROVISIONS
Kalamansi/Rōzu
09
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic