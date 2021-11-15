ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Holiday Gift Ideas For Him

This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE
Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!
Here are our favorite Black-owned holiday gifts for the men in your life. See the full gift guide list here.
01
HILLTOP
Dreamers + Doers Hoodie…
02
CHRIS CARDI
Red Eye Traveler Duffle Bag
03
BKC
BKC Double “WHITE” Home Slippers Ver. 2
04
GOLDEN GROOMING
Essential Skincare Bundle
05
SPGBK
The Celebration Watch
06
THE CUT BUDDY
Bald Buddy Ergonomic Bald Shaver