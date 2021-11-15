ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Holiday Fashion Gifts For Her
This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE

Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!

Here are our favorite Black-owned fashion gifts for the women in your life. See the full gift guide list here.

01
ELEVEN BY VENUS WILLIAMS
Core 7/8 Legging in Shibori Plaid Print
$98
02
TO’SHA
Cora Louise Waistbag
$265
03
LOLA FATUROTI
Women’s Jean Color Block Jacket | Enitan-Bulu/Ige
$225
04
YEAUX MAMA
The Rich Auntie/The Saved Auntie Swimsuits
$45
05
CLÉAIR MONROE
Nina Faux Fur Coat, Royal Blue
$250
06
KAE BY KARRUECHE
Constance Necklace
$45
07
SADE
Mati Ring
$180
08
THE TINY TASSEL
The Mamie Clutch
$52
09
HOMAGE YEAR
Abundance Ova Manifestation Bag
$275
10
MUEHLEDER
Kimiko Wrap Sweatshirt
$198
11
KASHMIRVIII
Crown (Clutch)
$47– $70
12
K.MILELE
“Let Me Fly” High-Waisted Bikini
$49
13
PLAYA SOCIETY
PS. There Is No Limit Hoodie
$65
14
ADORE ADORN
3-Drop Mystical Earrings with Pink + Mystic Topaz
$900
15
JAM + RICO
Nina Earrings
$68
16
CISE
Protect Black People Vegan Leather Bag
$160

