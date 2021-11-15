This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE
Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!
Here are our favorite Black-owned fashion gifts for the women in your life. See the full gift guide list here.
01
ELEVEN BY VENUS WILLIAMS
Core 7/8 Legging in Shibori Plaid Print
02
TO’SHA
Cora Louise Waistbag
03
LOLA FATUROTI
Women’s Jean Color Block Jacket | Enitan-Bulu/Ige
04
YEAUX MAMA
The Rich Auntie/The Saved Auntie Swimsuits
05
CLÉAIR MONROE
Nina Faux Fur Coat, Royal Blue
06
KAE BY KARRUECHE
Constance Necklace
07
SADE
Mati Ring
08
THE TINY TASSEL
The Mamie Clutch
09
HOMAGE YEAR
Abundance Ova Manifestation Bag
10
MUEHLEDER
Kimiko Wrap Sweatshirt
11
KASHMIRVIII
Crown (Clutch)
12
K.MILELE
“Let Me Fly” High-Waisted Bikini
13
PLAYA SOCIETY
PS. There Is No Limit Hoodie
14
ADORE ADORN
3-Drop Mystical Earrings with Pink + Mystic Topaz
15
JAM + RICO
Nina Earrings
16
CISE
Protect Black People Vegan Leather Bag