ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Beauty Holiday Gift Ideas For Her
By Charli Penn and Elsa Mehary ·

This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE

Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!

Here are our favorite Black-owned holiday beauty gifts for the women in your life. See the full gift guide list here.

01
MISCHO BEAUTY
Undaunted Nail Polish
$20 BUY NOW
02
CHRIS COLLINS
Tokyo Blue Fragrance
$225 BUY NOW
03
SIXTEEN88
Luxury Lashes
$17 BUY NOW
04
LUNA MAGIC
Cosmopolitan Eyeshadow Palette
$16 BUY NOW
05
GLOWRY
Glowry for Mama Belly Oil Trio Luxe Set
$126 BUY NOW
06
PAT MCGRATH LABS
Limited Edition Lust: Luxe Lip Balm
$25 BUY NOW
07
I WANT TO GO TO PARADISE
The Paradise Liddle Comb
$15 BUY NOW

