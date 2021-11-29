Everybody’s Buying Tree Collars To Upgrade Their Holiday Décor—Here Are 7 We Love!

Move over Christmas tree skirts, tree collars are having a moment.
That’s right, those conical bands (usually metal, woven or plastic) you see flanking everyone’s holiday trees are best known as “Christmas tree collars” and are becoming increasingly more popular holiday décor must-haves. This year, it seems if they’re on sale everywhere you shop, so with so many stylish options to choose from, you may need a little help narrowing down “the one”. Here’s a tip: Find a holiday tree collar that matches your holiday décor style, so it becomes the perfect accessory to complement your Christmas tree and create a true wow factor.
Here are seven tree collars we love that are going fast!
01
Bash Tree Collars
Calling all glam girls! These polished and hammered iron tree collars (in rose gold, silver and gold) are going fast at Crate & Barrel. Find them in two sizes!
02
Conway Basket Collar Tree Skirt
This gorgeous find from CB2 puts a modern spin on a classic ivory, tree skirt vibe, and we love it!
03
White Faux-Fur Tree Collar
Go full glam with this soft, faux-fur option from Neiman Marcus that’s sure to be a holiday hit year after year.
04
Red Metal Tree Collar
You’ll never (ever) stray from your red and green holiday color palette, sis, and we get it! This gorgeous and chic red collar from Pottery Barn has you covered!
05
West Elm Woven Tree Collar
Another great woven look to complement a classic holiday tree.
06
Chunky Knit Tree Collar
Behold, the warm, cozy sweater of tree collars.
07
National Tree Company Tree Collar
Who can resist a little extra glitz and glam during the holidays? Not us! This sparkling holiday tree collar filled with sequins, truly understands the assignment!