Everybody’s Buying Tree Collars To Upgrade Their Holiday Décor—Here Are 7 We Love!

Move over Christmas tree skirts, tree collars are having a moment.

That’s right, those conical bands (usually metal, woven or plastic) you see flanking everyone’s holiday trees are best known as “Christmas tree collars” and are becoming increasingly more popular holiday décor must-haves. This year, it seems if they’re on sale everywhere you shop, so with so many stylish options to choose from, you may need a little help narrowing down “the one”. Here’s a tip: Find a holiday tree collar that matches your holiday décor style, so it becomes the perfect accessory to complement your Christmas tree and create a true wow factor.

Here are seven tree collars we love that are going fast!