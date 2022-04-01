These days, stress can be triggered at any moment and we could all use a method (or two) to manage the pressures that come our way.

While stress can come in many forms, including ones that may or may not be within our control, the more in tune we are with the physical, mental, and emotional responses of our body, the better we can manage challenging life moments when they arrive.

Though there are many ways to reduce stress in your life, from adopting a self-care routine to decreasing screen time, and even practicing mindful meditation, it’s nice to have peace in your pocket with powerful supplements, powders and chews. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best stress aids to balance your mind and mood.

01 superzero’s Ceramide and Reishi Relaxing Body Balm Bar When stress manifests in the form of aches and pains, use this buttery balm to work out the kinks. Infused with lavender and chamomile oils, this moisturizing bar is perfect for an evening rubdown. $48 BUY 02 Peak and Valley Balance My Stress Blend This Black-owned brand has perfected a chocolatey blend of ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and eleuthero root that delivers relief in each cup. Take a sip at the top of the morning with coffee, or as a nightcap with tea to put the calm back into your day. $38 BUY 03 AURA Botanical Mood Booster Your anti-stress solution has arrived in the form of these dreamy supplements. Give this mood-boosting capsule a try and welcome in the calm you deserve. $37.99 BUY 04 Moon Juice Mini SuperYou® Daily Stress Management The brand Moon Juice has encapsulated your daily dose of stress support with this adaptogen-rich tablet. Their formula helps to “regulate spiked cortisol” levels to give you the inward boost you need to reset your mood. $39 BUY 05 Winged Wellness Happy Start Mushroom Powder Need a jumpstart to your morning before the stress comes at you? Try this mood-boosting, hormonal balancing powder to add to your morning matcha or smoothie to keep your anxieties at bay. $25 BUY 06 Sourse Mood Bits There’s nothing sweeter than peace of mind — and these chocolate bits from Sourse will prove just that! These small-but-mighty treats pack a powerful punch that will reduce stress and balance your mood with consistent use. $34 BUY 07 Recess Mood Magnesium Superblend Do you know what happens when you put magnesium, adaptogens and electrolytes together in a refreshing drink? Inner peace. Hydrate your brain and replenish your mood with this superblend powder. $38.99 BUY