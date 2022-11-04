Aurora James Set To Publish Memoir In 2023

Photo: Getty

Aurora James, the creative director and founder behind luxury accessory brand Brother Vellies and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge will soon be adding ‘author’ to her bio, as she’s planning to launch her long-awaited memoir on May 9, 2023.

James revealed the jacket image and inspiration for the title in an Instagram post this week.

“I am so excited to share this cover!!!” she wrote in her caption. “After writing this book for two years it’s officially available for preorder today!! I’m terrified and elated and nervous and anxious. TRULY all the feels!! My heart is exploding.”

According to the designer, who was on the 2021 TIME100 list, the book is centered on a story everyday people can connect with and ropes readers into both her struggles and triumphs. Some of those struggles include a complicated upbringing in Toronto and Jamaica, arrest, and abuse.

“I knew that in order to write this book I would have to be incredibly honest about the lows and in doing so it actually helped me realize that each and every experience in my life helped me be perfectly positioned to achieve the highs,” she wrote.

Wildflower is available for pre-order on all major platforms.