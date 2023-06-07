Everything You Need To Know About Apple’s New $3,500 Vision Pro Headset

Apple

Apple decided to switch things up during their annual Worldwide Developers Conference this year, veering away from only spotlighting new software features coming to iPhones, iPads, and Macs, by launching a new AR/VR device that rivals the Meta Quest Pro. “There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive. “We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product.” On June 5, 2023, Apple unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computer designed to seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels physically present in their space. With this device, users can arrange apps anywhere and scale them to their desired size, providing the flexibility and freedom of curated workspaces while staying in their present world. Although the Vision Pro is positioned primarily as an AR device, it can switch between augmented and full virtual reality using a dial.

The device allows participants can browse the web in Safari, create a to-do list in Notes, chat in Messages, and seamlessly move between them with a glance. ​​The Vision Pro headset also wirelessly and automatically connects to a Mac computer, allowing you to take over your computer’s desktop when wearing the headset, showing its versatility. You can use the tool for leading interactive meetings with colleagues or enjoy an immersive cinema and gaming experience. Learn more about the device’s features below.

An immersive entertainment experience: With this device, your movies, shows, and games can transform into a personal theater. The Spatial Audio feature makes you feel like you’re part of the programming.

Relive your fondest memories: Vision Pro is Apple’s first 3D camera. You can capture magical spatial and l videos in 3D and relive those cherished moments with Spatial Audio. The existing library of photos, videos, and panoramas wraps around you, making you feel like you’re standing right where you took them.

Meetings with others: Vision Pro makes it easy to collaborate and connect wherever you are. FaceTime video tiles are life-size; as new people join, the call expands in your room. Within FaceTime, you can also use apps to collaborate with colleagues on the same documents simultaneously.

Apps: In visionOS, apps can fill the space around you beyond the boundaries of a display. They can be moved anywhere, scaled to the perfect size, react to the lighting in your room, and even cast shadows.

Sensory array: A pair of high-resolution cameras transmit over one billion pixels per second to the displays so you can see the world around you. The system also helps deliver precise head and hand tracking and real‑time 3D mapping, all while understanding your hand gestures from a wide range of positions.

Responsive, precision eye tracking: A high-performance eye-tracking system of LEDs and infrared cameras projects invisible light patterns onto each eye. This advanced system provides ultraprecise input without needing to hold any controllers, so you can accurately select elements by looking at them.

Charging: A wire attached to the headset plugs into a battery pack, providing two hours of battery life.

Design: According to Apple, Vision Pro results from decades of experience designing mobile and wearable devices — culminating in the most ambitious product the company has ever created. Vision Pro integrates incredibly advanced technology into an elegant, sleek, compact form.

Enclosure. A singular piece of three-dimensionally formed laminated glass flows into an aluminum alloy frame that curves to wrap around your face. Light Seal. The Light Seal gently flexes to conform to your face, delivering a precise fit while blocking out stray light. Head Band. The Head Band provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The Fit Dial lets you adjust Vision Pro precisely to your head. Power. The external battery supports up to 2 hours of use, and all‑day use when plugged in. Sound. Speakers close to your ears deliver rich Spatial Audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings. Light Seal. The Light Seal gently flexes to conform to your face, delivering a precise fit while blocking out stray light. Head Band. The Head Band provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The Fit Dial lets you adjust Vision Pro precisely to your head. EyeSight. While wearing Vision Pro, an outward display reveals your eyes, letting others know when you are using apps or fully immersed.

Vision Pro will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year. The device will go on sale for $3,500.