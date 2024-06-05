Inside Apogeo Guest House: Where BIPOC And Queer Travelers Find Sanctuary

Courtesy of Amber Drew, Sara Elise, and Ki Gross

Perched atop a hillside along the scenic shores of San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, overlooking the beach town below, Apogeo Guest House (affectionately referred to as Casa El Faro by locals), invites travelers from varying walks of life to experience a haven of inclusivity and celebration. Crafted by retired Nicaraguan architect Nelson Brown, the house embodies the rich cultural tapestry of its surroundings, blending seamlessly into the landscape while offering a sanctuary for guests seeking respite and connection.

Upon arrival, guests are enveloped in a warm embrace of hospitality and community. The aroma of incense fills the hotel concept space, creating a sensory experience that awakens the senses and soothes the soul. Smooth jazz melodies float through the air, mingling with the soft hum of the ocean breeze as guests gather in the communal spaces to unwind and connect.

Courtesy of Amber Drew, Sara Elise, and Ki Gross

Amidst the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, Apogeo Guest House offers more than just breathtaking views and good vibes—it provides a safe haven where travelers can fully embrace their identities without fear or hesitation. Apogeo Collective co-founders Sara Elise and Amber Drew share their vision, stating, “We founded Apogeo Collective to create spaces globally for our communities where we don’t have to ask ourselves questions like: Can we be physically affectionate in public? Will hotel staff and guests be prejudiced towards us because we’re people of color? Will there be anyone at the hotel that looks like us or loves like us? Will we feel comfortable being fully expressive during our vacation? Will our accessibility needs be considered in the spaces we are staying?”

The commitment to creating a truly welcoming environment extends beyond the physical space of Apogeo Guest House. It is a reflection of Elise and Drew’s personal experiences and their dedication to fostering a sense of belonging for marginalized communities. “One of the main challenges we’ve faced in trying to create a project for our community is in convincing our community, that has been marginalized and systematically oppressed for so long, that they deserve to feel good, they deserve to be well, and that they deserve rest and pleasure,” Elise says.

Courtesy of Amber Drew, Sara Elise, and Ki Gross

“We wanted Apogeo Guest House to be more than just a place to stay—we wanted it to be a sanctuary,” she continues. “From the moment guests arrive, our goal is to create an environment where they feel seen, heard, and valued.”

Amber Drew, Apogeo co-founder, echoes this sentiment. “As queer women of color, we understand the challenges of navigating spaces that may not always be welcoming or inclusive,” Drew says. “At Apogeo Guest House, our mission is to provide a haven where everyone feels free to be their authentic selves.”

The journey of creating this space catering to the needs of the LGBTQIA2S+ and BIPOC traveler has been one fueled by passion, dedication, and a deep sense of purpose. The name “Apogeo” is derived from the title of a renowned collection of poems by Gioconda Belli, a Nicaraguan feminist poet and activist.

Courtesy of Amber Drew, Sara Elise, and Ki Gross

In her work, Belli celebrates the apogee—the highest point in the development of something—as a moment of integrity, beauty, and wisdom. This sentiment resonated deeply with both women, inspiring them to create a refuge where guests could experience their own apotheoses of joy, connection, and self-discovery.

“At Apogeo Guest House, our aim is to create an environment where guests can fully immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of Nicaragua while feeling supported and uplifted,” Drew explains. “Whether it’s relaxing by the pool, exploring the town, or participating in one of our curated activities, we want guests to feel empowered to create their own unique experience.”

From the spacious pool overlooking the ocean to the cozy guest suites adorned with local artwork and handcrafted furnishings, every detail is thoughtfully curated to create a sense of comfort and belonging. Guests can also enjoy a diverse on-site menu inspired by Nicaraguan cuisine, featuring locally sourced ingredients and a blend of healthful and indulgent options.

Courtesy of Amber Drew, Sara Elise, and Ki Gross

Activities range from thrilling ATV tours to tranquil sunset horseback rides, guided excursions to historic towns, and rejuvenating yoga sessions amidst the natural beauty of the landscape. Guests can also explore volcanic islands or opt for a leisurely stroll through the hills surrounding the property. Additionally, guests are able to participate in the Active Season Work Fellow program, immersing themselves in the local culture while contributing to community initiatives and engaging in meaningful projects alongside fellow travelers in exchange for reduced lodging rates.

Through their commitment to creating a space of inclusivity, celebration, and empowerment for BIPOC LGBTQ travelers, Elise and Drew hope to transform the hospitality landscape. “We hope that people will feel excited about traveling, especially solo traveling,” Drew says. “With Apogeo Guest House, you can be yourself wholeheartedly.”