You Can Take An Amazon Fire Stick 4K And The Smart TV Experience Anywhere – Including On A Boat

You haven’t truly lived until you’ve watched TV on a boat. And by “on a boat,” we mean literally broadcast on the side of a boat. Fancy, right?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K proved that’s possible during a preview event for the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit series, Modern Love. Occurring at the popular Grand Banks oyster bar on the Hudson River in New York City, cast of the new season, from veteran actress Minnie Driver to When They See Us star Marquis Rodriguez, were present to eat light bites, enjoy cocktails, mocktails and wine, and rub elbows with press and more.

Once the sun set, that’s when the magic happened. A boat appeared next to the bar and on its sail was a preview of the season being projected. It was, surprisingly, clear and crisp viewing, not to mention really cool. An impressive viewing experience brought to the party courtesy of Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K.

But a boat isn’t as far as you can go with this lightweight and handy device. Check out a few other ways you can take your viewing experience far from home below and be sure to stream Modern Love Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on August 13.

Screening Outside

If you want to have an outdoor movie screening experience before summer is over (a fun, safe option with the Delta variant) but don’t have a drive-in theater in your area, you can create your own. Purchase an affordable, lightweight projector, cover it from the elements in case of rain, and if you don’t want to buy a screen, you can get creative. Hang up a bed sheet or use a wall to project onto. Plug your Fire Stick 4K into the USB port of the projector and enjoy!

Dorm Living

A Fire Stick 4K could be a great gift for the young person in your life set to head off to college this month. Help them keep up with all the latest shows streaming and trending with this device, which they can hook up to their TV.

On Trips of All Kinds

Whether you’re headed out for a business trip or planning a last family vacation for Labor Day weekend, the Fire Stick can be thrown in your personal bag to keep you and loved ones entertained. In addition to the all of the shows and movies, adults can also keep up with workout regimens by streaming available fitness content. But kids may appreciate it most, as you can bring along everything from cartoons to educational content books, games and more through the Amazon Kids for Fire TV App and Amazon Kids+.