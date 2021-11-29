Amazing Cyber Monday Deals We Love, Courtesy of Amazon

Like anything else in life, it’s easy to get trapped in routine. When it comes to shopping on Amazon, for me at least, my orders remain in the category range of books, kitchen supplies and appliances. I know there’s more, but I just don’t go there. This holiday exercise of researching gift ideas has taught me that broadening my eyes to other categories is a real plus. It isn’t just about shopping it’s about saving time and money, by having so many options in one place. I used to love Black Friday shopping at the mall, but I don’t live near malls anymore and even if I did, that exercise feels like such a time waster. I mean the fact that I can get a little girl’s coat, an Air Fryer, a tennis racket, and a diamond tennis bracelet, in one place, possibly in less than an hour, well as trite as it sounds, that is simply amazing.
I spent last Friday after Thanksgiving visiting my older relatives that I haven’t seen in a while, because of the pandemic. That’s time well spent. But thanks to Cyber Monday, I can still indulge in major shopping deals. Amazon is a great place to start with such deals, in fricken EVERY category. Enjoy!
01
SWEATER DRESSING
There’s a lot to love about this sweater dress: it’s made of natual fibers (100% cotton), the 70’s-ish stripes and fashion-forward bell sleeves and the side zipper slit that allows for ease of movement.
Jonny Cota Studio Mountain Midi Sweater Dress in Grey
02
A RING FOR YOUR TAG
So full disclosure, most of the reviewers were disappointed with the fact that the air tag IS NOT included, however, they seem to all agree that as of now this is the most secure feeling and well made, compared to competitors. Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring in Red
03
FRESH, FRUITY AND FLORAL
This floral and fruity classic is still a winner. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Women Eau-de-toilette Spray by Marc Jacobs 2.5 ounce
04
EASY CLEAN
Reviewers rave about the excellent suction and the fact that it’s so lightweight. They also say it’s unusally easy to clean and appreciate the effective swivel capabilities. Animal lovers will also appreciate the fact that Bissell donates $10 from everyone of their “Pet” products, this included, to their pet charity foundation. Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum Carpet Cleaner, Green Pet
05
SOFT TOUCH
Soft, comfortable, affordable and they come in eight colors! Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers Soft Plush Furry Cozy Open Toe House Shoes
06
LET THE KIDS FLY
Reviewers (parents and grandparents) say they want more of this. They love the sturdy nature of these planes, the lights still worked and the frames held up against energetic, active kids. Most were surpised at how much fun they had and mentioned that after one use they decided to buy more, for neices and nephews or other grands. Ideal for 3-9 year olds. Cuku 2 Pack LED Light Airplane, 17.5″ Large Throwing foam Plane
07
GREAT BUY
I love that this men’s coat is under $100 and reviewers love that the coat is both lightweight and very warm. They also like the detachable hood and advise that if you wear a lot of bulky sweaters, then size up. Available in eight colorways. CREATMO Men’s Puffer Jacket Waterproof Winter Parka Jacket in Dark Grey
08
WRITING AND DOODLING
I can see how writing and doodling on this cute cat tablet (with two fish pens) could be fun. Parents are amazed at how much their kids love this thing and appreciate that the the erase button totally removes everything. Many do wish however that the fish pen were attached, to prevent it from getting lost. Most importantly, reviewers advise that you have to watch smaller kids with the pen, so they don’t put the pen in their mouths, ears, etc… GJZZ LCD Drawing Doodle Board for 3-7 Year Old
09
MOVE IT OR LOSE IT
This is a solid walking or running shoe (many reviewers say it’s lightweight and comfortable) and although Amazon shows 22 color options, about ten are actually avaialble. The price range is confusing, from $94-$296, I couldn’t find any that were actually $94 or $296, but this particular colorway is $140. For $150 or under, the price is a good deal. Nike Men’s Trail Running Shoes Thunder Grey
10
CONTROL KING
Many reviewers share that they didn’t expect to like this wired controller so much. They quality of this controller, compared to actual XBox options is stellar. It feels and operates like the best and some appreciate that the USB cord is solid and does not come out (vigorous playing) once plugged in. Many also love that the lights are easy on the eyes, strong but diffused. PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S