How Much Do You Know About Your Fertility Health? Here's What You Should Look Out For

Getty

How much do you know about your fertility health? It’s no secret that Black women have suffered from fertility health as there’s been a spike in cases of us having endometriosis, fibroids, and cervical cancer. While those conditions can be jarring, you’ll understand the vital aspects of reproductive systems and overall well-being with the proper knowledge, support, and care from empathetic healthcare founders.

Dr. Soyini Hawkins is a board-certified gynecology physician and a fellowship-trained minimally invasive Gynecologic Surgeon. She is the founder and owner of the Fibroid and Pelvic Wellness Center of Georgia, located in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are her tips for knowing more about your fertility health.

Know Your Cycle: Familiarize yourself with your menstrual cycle’s regularity and duration. Irregularities indicate underlying issues that need attention.

Healthy Lifestyle Habits: Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and manage stress effectively. These lifestyle factors can significantly impact your reproductive health.

Regular Check-ups: Schedule routine visits with your healthcare provider to monitor your reproductive health. Early detection of any issues can lead to better outcomes. Request an anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) lab test to evaluate your ovarian reserve.

The Impact of Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids on Fertility: Endometriosis and uterine fibroids are common conditions that can affect fertility in women. Here’s how:

Endometriosis: This condition occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can lead to inflammation, scarring, and fertility problems such as blocked fallopian tubes or implantation issues.

Uterine Fibroids: These are noncancerous growths in the uterus that can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and pressure. Depending on their size and location, fibroids may interfere with fertility by affecting the uterine cavity or blocking the fallopian tubes.

Empowering Resources for Women’s Health:

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of conditions like endometriosis and uterine fibroids is crucial for early intervention. UterineHealthGuide.com is an excellent resource and educational website. This platform offers valuable insights into symptom recognition and the importance of seeking medical advice and finding support throughout your health journey.

Your fertility health is a vital aspect of your overall well-being. By staying informed, proactive, and empowered, you can navigate your fertility journey with confidence and clarity. Take charge of your reproductive health today.