Alicia Keys Partners With Chopra To Release New 21-Day Meditation App

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, host.. is there anything Alicia Keys can’t do?

To add to an already impressive resume, the Girl On Fire singer is partnering with Chopra Global, the leading whole health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, on a new, free 21-Day Meditation Experience titled, Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness. The audio experience was created for those to reclaim their feminine power, by focusing on the energies of the Divine Feminine to restore wholeness and create more joyful and fulfilling lives.

“I believe the Divine Feminine is an extremely powerful force within all of us,” says Keys. “It helps you grow, it helps you create, it cultivates who you are. There’s a major imbalance in our world, and we can all feel it. To counteract it, we have to open the door to the Divine Feminine in us and its ability to repair and create.”

Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness helps listeners find harmony with the feminine and masculine energies within each of us, and return to peace in mind, body, and spirit.

She continues, “It’s been an adventure to travel on this journey of self-exploration with my brother Deepak Chopra. He believes in wellbeing for everyone, as do I, and knows we could all use some extra healing vibes in this moment. That’s one of the reasons we and the team at Chopra Global put together a 21-day exploration of the Divine Feminine. As we climb out of the pandemic, we can use self-care and self-love to balance out the loss and brokenness around us. I hope this experience will help us be our best, brightest selves, live healthier and more joyful lives, and find a piece of peace in a broken world.”

Each 20-minute daily meditation opens with guided wisdom and storytelling from Keys, followed by a lesson and a meditation session from Dr. Chopra. “The Divine Feminine is often overlooked or silenced by structures that promote an imbalance of masculine energy,” says Dr. Deepak Chopra. “Love, compassion, and receptivity exist at the source of the Divine Feminine and when we allow these energies to emerge in our lives, we create space for nurturing and healing both personally and collectively.”

Registration is now open at www.choprameditation.com, and participants can now access the experience by downloading The Chopra App on iOS and Android.