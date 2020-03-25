Bring Happy Hour To Your Home With These Alcohol Delivery Services

Let’s face it: We’re all stuck in the house. At least for the time being, that is. But that doesn’t mean the party has to stop. Work, exercise and self-care isn’t cancelled, so of course that means happy hour isn’t cancelled either.
While we’re all practicing social distancing for the better of mankind, another way to limit public interactions is to decrease unnecessary errands — specifically to the liquor store. The easiest way to do so, is to indulge in one of many alcohol delivery services that will bring your favorite beverages directly to your doorstep. Because, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere right (even if it’s 11am and you’re on a conference call)?
Here are a few options if you’re on the hunt for a few after hours libations.
01
Cocktail Courier
Cocktail Courier is like a bartender in a box. The cocktail subscription service delivers everything you need to whip up delicious drinks at home.
02
Minibar
Wine, beer, liquor, mixers — you name it, Minibar has it. The delivery service has all the benefits of a hotel minibar, right to your door. The best part about it? They can deliver in 60 minutes or less!
03
Flaviar
With tasting boxes ranging from $24.99-$97.56, you pick the spirit and Flaviar does all the work. Club members can enjoy an ever-changing collection of craft and premium spirits, expertly curated from over 15,000 bottles of whiskey, bourbon, gin, cognac and rum.
04
SaloonBox
Travel the globe from your living room with cocktails curated by some of the best bartenders from around the world. Each month, they’ll send you one box containing all the ingredients and instructions to make two different cocktails — so share it with a family member, or drink them both yourself!
05
Drizly
As the world’s largest marketplace for liquor, you’ll have no shortage of options with Drizly. Dubbed in its early years as the “Amazon” of liquor delivery, expect fast delivery on any spirit that you dream of.