Ace Hood And Shelah Marie To Host New Season Of Black Love’s ‘Couch Conversations’

BreAnna Chapman

While media company Black Love, Inc.’s hit OWN series of the same name may be done after running from 2017 to 2022, they’re still continuing the work of amplifying the love between Black couples, including through their popular digital series Couch Conversations. Returning for a fifth season on August 31, the hosts for this season will be multi-platinum rapper Ace Hood and his wife, Shelah Marie, who is an author, content creator and women’s wellness influencer. The pair will be engaging with five new couples, having discussions about relationships, personal growth and of course, Black love. Couples will open up about their experiences in a relatable way, including the ups and downs they’ve faced, in 30-minute episodes that will be available on the Black Love YouTube channel and the Black Love app.

“We believe that having open and honest conversations are essential in nurturing healthy connections. Sharing our experiences can help empower others on their own journeys to self-discovery and love. Hosting Couch Conversations allows us to connect with fellow couples and to create a space where we can support and lift up each other in our journeys,” said Shelah and Ace in a statement.

“This year we are honored to have Ace Hood and Shelah Marie lead the way. The vulnerability they have already shown in their careers and lives, both individually and as a couple, made them the perfect hosts for this latest season of Couch Conversations. We can’t wait for our audience to witness the transformative impact they have had on the show,” added Codie Elaine Oliver, CEO of Black Love, Inc.

Ace and Shelah have been together for eight years and married for three. They tied the knot in 2020 at the Mondrian South Beach in Miami. They are often open with social media followers about both their relationship and wellness journeys. The couple also appeared on Season 4 of Love and Hip Hop: Miami but didn’t return for any subsequent seasons. Oliver and the Black Love team are looking forward to sharing what the couple, favorites on social media, will bring to the series.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel as we kick off the fifth season of Couch Conversations,” said Oliver. “This new season represents Black Love’s continued commitment to uplifting the Black community through authentic and unique stories.”