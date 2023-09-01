6 Ways To Style The HGTV Home® By Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Collection Of The Year

Dare to bring some brightness into your home this fall and beyond. Last month, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams launched its 2024 Color Collection of the Year, Renewed Comfort, and its 2024 Color of the Year, Persimmon. The designer-inspired Renewed Comfort Color Collection includes ten shades, from refreshing neutrals to gentle, bright shades. Persimmon, the 2024 Color of the Year, is an earthy terracotta with tangerine tones. The color is perfect for brightening up indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Available exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and on Lowes.com, the designer-inspired 2024 Color Collection of the Year includes ten refreshing neutrals combined with gentle, bright shades that create a new twist on traditional color combinations. Persimmon, the 2024 Color of the Year, brings comfort into the home with natural hues to soften the space. Customers can mix and match shades from the Color Collection to make a statement, giving space to feel renewed with comfort. “The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is restful and restorative with an expressive touch to showcase unique personal style – bringing a sense of comfort into the home with a new, refreshed outlook,” Sherwin-Williams Color Marketing Manager Ashley Banbury says in a statement. “The shades in our 2024 Color Collection of the Year feel familiar and dependable, yet versatile, with the ability to be reshuffled to create a custom look for your home.”

Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color of the Year, Persimmon, is a grounded, earthy terracotta shade that feels energetic and refreshing – adding a warm and earthy element that can easily add a personal touch to the home. “Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation. The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life,” Banbury says.

The name speaks for itself when it comes to their entire 2024 Color Collection of the year. Renewed Comfort is a comfortable and soft collection of colors that highlight vibrancy. The collection allows DIYers and professionals alike to embrace a unique style fully. Whether you find comfort in simplicity and minimalism or eccentricity and whimsy, color experts have thoughtfully matched each color to offer a customizable, versatile, and timeless collection.

Persimmon (HGSW6339) – Terracotta with tangerine tones – energetic and earthy.

Dark Auburn (HGSW6034) – Dark red with warm undertones – moody and comforting.

Pearly White (HGSW7009) –Crisp white with hints of beige – bright and clean

Cyberspace (HGSW7076) – Deep gray with deep blue undertones – luxurious and bold

Softer Tan (HGSW6141) – Light neutral tan with warm golden tones – soft and warm

Friendly Yellow (HGSW6680) – Airy yellow with warm undertones – mellow and light

Utaupeia (HGSW9088) – Sleek brown with warm tones – modern and restorative

Stardew (HGSW9138) – Pastel blue with cool tones – subtle and soothing

Oakmoss (HGSW6180) – Deep moss green with cool undertones – velvety and majestic

Waterloo (HGSW9141) – Deep blue with cool undertones – mysterious and rich

How To Style These Colors

Interior designers and experts are noticing that color is quickly becoming an integral accessory in the home. Mix and match the expertly coordinated uplifting and traditional shades of the Renewed Comfort Color Collection to bring a unique, personal touch to your space while bringing soft, renewed comfort into the home. Here’s how to style your living spaces using their 2024 Color Collection of the Year colors.

Exterior

Extend your home’s color palette to the exterior with a balance of deep and uplifting hues. A colorful front door painted in Persimmon (HGSW6339) or Friendly Yellow (HGSW6680) makes a statement and brings attention to the focal point of the home’s exterior.

Bathroom

Warm hues like Softer Tan (HGSW6141) are perfect for bathroom spaces as they create a bright, uplifting space, embracing natural light and establishing a space to relax and unwind.

Sherwin-Williams

Dining Room

Fresh sky blues like Stardew (HGSW9138) in dining room spaces balance a traditional and chic look, perfect for displaying large pieces of artwork.

Built-Ins

Highlight custom bar nooks, cabinets, and built-ins with bold shades like Oakmoss (HGSW6180) and Cyberspace (HGSW7076), creating a beautiful backdrop for entertaining and displaying personal décor pieces charmingly.

Sherwin-Williams

Basement

Using dark hues like Dark Auburn (HGSW6034), Waterloo (HGSW9141), or Cyberspace (HGSW7076) in basement spaces can trick the eye into thinking walls are larger and more expansive.

Bedroom

The bedroom should feel restorative. Brown hues like Utaupeia (HGSW9088) create comfort while bringing sophistication.

The HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Collection of the Year is available now exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and on Lowes.com. For more information on the HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Collection of the Year, visit.