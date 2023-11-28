Prepare Your Mind, Body, And Spirit For The New Year With 2024 Wellness Trends

Getty

In 2023, we didn’t play one bit about achieving our wellness goals, with hopes to bring us personal fulfillment, ease, joy, and, most importantly, rest. This year, we strengthened our mental health by enforcing boundaries with loved ones and strangers, defined exercising on our terms by being creative, and did some world traveling in search of holistic rest and enjoyment. In 2024, however, we’re taking our wellness practices up a notch by centering ourselves and our well-being even more. Check out several wellness trend predictions below to help guide you into the new year.

Hobby-Based Movement Classes: Gone are the days when we’re solely putting in work in the gym to achieve optimal fitness. 2023 showed us how creative we could be when curating our workout routines, from doing Pilates like Lori Harvey to participating in the “Cozy Cardio” trend; it proved that working out can be tailored to your personality or hobbies. In 2024, more innovative working styles, trends, and practices emerge. Try to think outside of the box when curating your fitness routines. Next year, I’ll try tennis, equestrian riding, and dialing up my Pilates classes.

Leveraging Medicinal Energy: If nothing else, 2023 taught us the importance of preserving and boosting your energy. However, we’ve found that people opt for more natural energy-boosting options instead of using caffeine, like Beyonce. For example, she revealed she uses natural energy boosters like Ginseng in her newest project, The Renaissance film.

Wellness Retreats: In 2023, Black women didn’t play about their international travel; we can thank Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE world tour. Aside from destination tourism, we saw women prioritizing their health when traveling. Wellness retreats like Paradise and Vibe’s sex retreat and Carillon Wellness Resorts’ Sleep Retreat have refreshed many travelers. We can expect more travelers journeying worldwide to experience holistic rest, sleep, and comfort.

Gut Health: In 2023, we’ve seen an uptick of people focusing on their gut health to improve their digestion, sex life, or sleep, especially on social media. We predict that millennials and Gen-Zers don’t have plans to slow down on improving their gut health, as they believe it’s interconnected to achieving a better quality of life. Probiotic and prebiotic consumption will continue to take place in 2024.

Burnout Sabbaticals: Most of us are still exhausted. From dealing with the ramifications of COVID-19, heavy news cycles, and a declining economy, Americans are reeling from emotional, physical, and spiritual burnout. As a result, many quit their jobs in May of 2023 and opted for wellness sabbaticals to cure their burnout. The “Great Resignation,” where many U.S. workers resigned, slowed down. However, more than 4 million workers quit in May 2023 – the first month to top 4 million “Quits” in 2023 – according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

Like wellness sabbaticals, burnout ones prioritize rejuvenation, ease, and rest. We predict many will seek more relaxation and restoration by pausing work and other responsibilities.

Prioritizing Sleep Hygiene: Because many of us were burned out this year, we’ve all rediscovered how essential deep rest and sleep are to our mental and emotional well-being. In 2024, people will be prioritizing their rest, developing curating sleep routines, and incorporating micro-naps as part of their daily routines.