10 Must-Have Products For The Tech Lover In Your Life

Tech isn’t just expensive computer systems and phones that do everything. It can include the smallest things, as well as the big, that help us play, practice good hygiene, have good sex, create content and just live our everyday lives well. So if you know someone who is a tech head, there are many options for innovative gifts to give them this holiday season. We’re currently obsessed with the following and think the receiver of your gift — or you if you choose to treat yourself — will fall for them, too. Check out our extra large, extra lit tech gift guide.
01
Magnetic Phone Mount With Face Tracking
For the TikTok lover or constant content creator in your circle, this magnetic phone mount with facial recognition rotates and adjusts as the person filming moves, allowing footage to be shot from any angle.
02
Xbox Series S
For those who enjoy video games but don’t play all the time like heavy duty gamers looking to get their hands on the Xbox Series X, the Series S will be a welcomed gift. It’s more affordable but has a high speed and performance that’s not too far off from its big brother console.
03
Ray-Ban Stories
This partnership between the iconic sunglass brand and Facebook brought to life the Ray-Ban Stories, which allow you to capture the world around you (video, photos) hands-free and share with social media. Choose the style and lens of your choice and see the world in a whole new way.
04
Voice + Motion Rectangular Sensor Can
Parents still opening and closing the kitchen garbage by hand? Help them keep it cute and sanitary with this smart garbage from Simplehuman that is voice and motion controlled.
05
Portal+ and Portal Go
For the loved one who enjoys video chats but doesn’t want to be on their computer or hold the phone, the Portal+ from Facebook, with its 14″ screen that tilts, can be set up for those weekly catchup calls with your parents. Have a kid to run after while chatting? The Portal Go is an alternative that lets you take your conversation with you from room to room.
06
PowerPic Mod Wireless Charger
For that loved one who is obsessed with being above 80 percent at all times, remix the way they charge their phone with this charger that doubles as a frame. It’s perfect for a desk — at home or back in the office.
07
Beats Studio Buds
Beats has rolled out a few new offerings this year, but the teeny, sleek Studio Buds, with their lengthy listening time (eight hours) and premium sound are one of our absolute favorites from the pack.
08
Oculus Quest 2
With the latest iteration of the Oculus VR system, play video games, exercise, dance, catch up on live concerts safely and transport yourself from the comfort of your home.
09
The Eros
Created to help couples better enjoy oral sex, The Eros has a trippy tongue licking and sucking function for both you and your partner to enjoy.
10
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige
Know someone who is still brushing the old-school way? Upgrade them with help from the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush. In addition to the all-in-one brush head, the brush uses sensors to detect pressure, cleaning motions and coverage patterns to create a customized brushing experience for the user. An app provides further support, progress reports and brushing recommendations.
11
Popgrip for Magsafe Opal Graphic
The least expensive and perhaps most useful product in this day and age of all the gifts shown, any and everyone can benefit from the security of knowing they’re not going to tear up their pricey phone by dropping it. Not on Popgrip’s watch. An added bonus, this opal design brings some flair to your smartphone without being too clunky, like many phone grip products.