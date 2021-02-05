After the year like 2020, we could all use a little extra love right about now.
What better way to profess your love and appreciation for those in your life this Valentine’s Day, then with a thoughtful gift to show you care? While flower deliveries, gourmet chocolates and teddy bears are the most traditional options, think outside the box this year with these unique Valentine’s Day gifts for every type of lover in your life.
Whether you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day with your homegirls or Valentine’s Day with your partner, we’ve got the perfect mix of gifts for anyone special in your life (and that includes you too!).
DJI Mini 2
Let your love fly with the DJI Mini 2, an ultra-compact drone that’s so small and easy to use that you can slip it out of a jacket pocket and launch it within seconds. With long battery life, a robust wireless connection, and 4K video, the DJI Mini 2 is the best drone you’ll find for less than $500.
LARUCE Beauty & La Fleur Bouquet Roses Beauty Bundle
For Valentine’s Day, LARUCE Beauty has teamed up with celeb-favorite La Fleur Bouquets Roses for a gift that’ll stay in your loved one’s life long after February 14th has passed. Your partner will fall in love with the uniquely Parisian-style display of Red Amadeus Ecuadorian Roses and the LARUCE Beauty brushes! The LARUCE Beauty Brushes include: Tapered Blending, Concealer, Shader, Kabuki, Contour Blending.
Bartesian
Give the gift of a perfect cocktail! Bartesian is the new way to enjoy cocktails from the comfort of your own home. Offering up “premium cocktails on demand,” users select the preferred strength and press mix (it makes mocktails to doubles). This Valentine’s Day, pop a capsule into a machine, press “go,” and have a perfectly mixed drink within one minute.
Eastern Standard Provisions “Let’s Get Knotty” Gift Box
It’s easy to understand how Eastern Standard Provisions handmade, gourmet pretzels became one of Oprah’s Favorite Things: a perfected recipe for pretzels with the airy qualities of a brioche on the inside and a traditional Bavarian-style crust on the outside. Paired with artfully blended salts and flavored sugars, gourmet dipping sauces, and even playful stickers, Eastern Standard Provisions guarantees that Valentine’s will love every bite.
Wayfarer Meditation Cushions
Even though love is in the air, we’re all unfortunately still in the house. Wayfarer Meditation Cushions can transform the smallest of spaces into a perfect reprieve, in a time when it’s important for our environment to feel conducive to both productivity and relaxation.These pillows are stuffed with approximately 7 pounds of organic buckwheat hulls, which relieve all pressure points, and encourage good posture.
Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial With “Specially Yours” Gift Box
This Valentine’s Day season, gift something unique & personalized to your loved ones to make it meaningful. The new Specially Yours metal gift boxes showcase 6 special adjectives that can be used to describe the gift recipient: Elegant, Passionate, Loving, Unique, Lively, and Thankful or personalize your own!
Roku Streambar
Whether you’re single, dating, married, with besties, curling up at-home solo, or it’s just complicated, Roku’s got you. Their newest Streambar (which doubles as a streamer and soundbar in one) is the perfect complement to any Vday or Gday plans. Most notably, the Roku Ultra AKA the ultimate “relationship-saver,” has private listening headphones and allows users to stream into the early hours of the morning while their partner catches some Z’s! The device also comes in handy if couples have different streaming preferences.
Baked by Melissa Valentine’s Day Collection
Send love to all of your Valentines this year with Baked by Melissa’s bite-sized cupcakes. With nationwide shipping and assortments available in vegan, gluten-free and nut-free offerings, these sweet treats are sure to make your loved ones smile. This year’s collection includes Strawberry Cheesecake, Salty Chocolate Caramel, Marshmallow, Dulce de Leche and Chocolate Blackout packaged in beautiful gift boxes.
Everlast’s Boxing Fitness Kit
If you’re one of those people who is actually into working out (or maybe it was your New Year’s resolution – no judgement), Everlast’s Boxing Fitness Kit is the perfect gift for you and your partner to stay in shape and practice some boxing together as a couple.
Lucky Thirteen Candle
Give the gift of self-care this Valentine’s Day with a candle that allows you to get in a better place mentally, physically, and spiritually. Lucky Thirteen Candle features a perfect blend of ingredients that create a calming, relaxing environment for mental clarity, improved circulation, and relief of muscle aches. Choose from a variety of fragrances for a thoughtful aroma-filled VDay gift (and be sure to get one for yourself too!).