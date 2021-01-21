Shop These Valentine’s Day Gifts By Black-Owned Brands

Yes, the notion that V-day is around the corner probably snuck up on you. But alas, we’re here. The holiday of love is upon us. If you’re looking to support some Black-owned brands while surprising your bae, we have just the items you’re looking for.
Whether you’re looking for gifts for the bae in your life, or items to wear on your special night, we’ve got some dope Black brands to shop from.
01
Melanin Necklace
Black-owned jewelry company LELIA+MAE made this Melanin necklace to help invoke your inner queen. The chain and pendant is 18k gold plated and perfect to layer with other necklaces.
02
The Hannah Terra Cotta Candle
Behold a candle that is also a work of art! The Hannah Terra Cotta by Black-owned company Sanctuaire is a 100% organic mixture of beeswax & soy wax and is unscented.
03
MIREILLE Gold Hoops
These gorgeous gold double hoops are perfect to wear on your Valentine’s Day date, or to give as a token of appreciation.
04
Uncle Nearest x Phillip Ashley Gift Set
Renowned chocolatier and chef Phillip Ashley crowns himself the “real-life Willy Wonka,” and his delicious chocolates are proof of his magic. This year, he’s partnered with Black-owned whiskey brand Uncle Nearest for a delicious gift set pairing that your Walentine will love just as much as you.
05
Buttah Skincare “Buttah Body” Box
Yes, the reviews you’ve read are true: Buttah Skincare is legit! This Black-owned skincare has become a cult-favorite self-care brand, and their Buttah Body trio is an indulgent set your boo will love. The set includes an exfoliating bar of your choice, a coconut and shea butter body wash and a whipped body butter that will leave your skin feeling baby soft.
06
Roses By Lee’s Flower and Card Shop
Flowers and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand. So why not make this annual purchase from a Black-owned company. Lee’s Flower and Card Shop is based in Washington, D.C. but deliver flowers nationwide.
07
Maison Noir Other People’s Pinot Gris
This bright and fruity pinot is the Valentine’s Day vibe you need.
08
R&C Fragrance Duo
Russell Wilson and Ciara are the creative minds behind this new his & hers fragrance, which comes in two different bottles that magnetically attract. Genius!