Photo Credit: ESSENCE

This week’s trailblazer shows us what happens when Black History Month and Women’s History Month link up.

With BHM 2022 coming to a close today, we’re highlighting Beverly Lorraine Greene, a lesser-known figure in Black history. In 1942, the engineer, architect, and urban planner became the first known licensed Black woman architect in the country at 27 years old.

Read more about her life and contributions!

