8 Great Gifts From Black-Owned Home Décor Brands

I hesitated to present a holiday post, before Halloween, but with the current national shipping challenges, I thought, just go ahead and lean into it.

Black-owned brands, from every category, will always be covered in this space, but since home is where the heart is, décor felt like a solid place to start. These selects are visually stimulating, pieces that’ll make you, or someone you love, smile. Because every vendor is black owned, perhaps you’ll discover a new line to support or spend some extra time perusing their sites for more inspiration and gifting ideas.

It’s a nice mix, from Goodee, a digital marketplace of well-designed, ethically sourced items from around the world, to Sheila Bridges Home, which includes bespoke creations by the celebrated Harlem-based interior designer. Goodee was founded by Montreal natives and twin brothers, Byron and Dexter Peart. Their curated collection of everyday pieces, from sustainably responsible artisans and brands, delivers what they refer to as “solutions for modern living.”

Sheila Bridges, the Harlem-based designer, author and TV personality, once touted as “America’s Best Interior Designer” by CNN and Time magazine, offers her unique and celebrated Harlem Toile du Jouy on everything from wallpaper to ottomans to umbrellas. These are just two of the impressive brands in this mix. Go ahead now and check out the rest.