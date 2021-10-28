8 Great Gifts From Black-Owned Home Décor Brands

I hesitated to present a holiday post, before Halloween, but with the current national shipping challenges, I thought, just go ahead and lean into it.
Black-owned brands, from every category, will always be covered in this space, but since home is where the heart is, décor felt like a solid place to start. These selects are visually stimulating, pieces that’ll make you, or someone you love, smile. Because every vendor is black owned, perhaps you’ll discover a new line to support or spend some extra time perusing their sites for more inspiration and gifting ideas.
It’s a nice mix, from Goodee, a digital marketplace of well-designed, ethically sourced items from around the world, to Sheila Bridges Home, which includes bespoke creations by the celebrated Harlem-based interior designer. Goodee was founded by Montreal natives and twin brothers, Byron and Dexter Peart. Their curated collection of everyday pieces, from sustainably responsible artisans and brands, delivers what they refer to as “solutions for modern living.”
Sheila Bridges, the Harlem-based designer, author and TV personality, once touted as “America’s Best Interior Designer” by CNN and Time magazine, offers her unique and celebrated Harlem Toile du Jouy on everything from wallpaper to ottomans to umbrellas. These are just two of the impressive brands in this mix. Go ahead now and check out the rest.
01
ETHIOPIAN ELEGANCE
Named for the Omo Valley Suri Tribe, this eye-catching, elongated pillow (front, 12″ x 36″) is handwoven in Ethiopia, with 100 percent Ethiopian cotton and cotton lining. The lush feather insert is included. Bole Road Textiles was founded by Hana Getachew, a New York interior designer, born in Ethiopia. This site is chock full of lovely, vibrant goods that reflect her love for handwoven fabrics and career in interior design. This site is a must-see. Check out the other pillows from the Omo Valley Collection (including the cushions behind the Suri pillow) and so much more. Suri Lumbar Pillow in Cerise
02
JEWELS FOR THE TABLE
Anyone who delights in setting a pretty table or hosting elegant cocktail parties will appreciate Estelle Colored Glass. The heirloom quality glassware is handblown in Poland by artisans of the craft. The line is an homage to the founder’s grandmother, an exceptional hostess and cook who presented her specialty homemade cakes on colored glass cake stands. The Estelle Wine Single Stemless Glass is available in 16 colorways.
03
AT HOME WITH ART
You can purchase the original Malene Barnett painting for $2,800 on her namesake site, or take advantage of this limited edition print, 11” x 14” print (signed and numbered) for under $200 from 54Kibo. From gift cards, to jewelry, to furniture and rugs, 54Kibo is a great resource for contempory African design. Assiata Print by Malone Barnett
04
SCOOP AND SMILE
Function meets art with these handcarved and beaded olive wood spoons from Kenya. The scoop is perfect for loose leaf tea, sugar, spices and more. Olive wood is the preferred carving medium for Kenya’s Kamba wood carvers. The Reflektion Design is a collection of novelty items from African artisans, specifically Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Look for jewelry, journals, masks, mugs and so much more. Available in eight bead-color options; the dimensions are (7″ x 1.5″) The Bead Handle Olive Wood Spoon
05
SOUTH AFRICAN STYLE
This lightweight, wool-blend blanket is ethically crafted in South Africa. It’s soft and elegant enough for inside spaces and sturdy enough for an outdoor picnic (61″x 65″). Check out the plethora of ethically sourced, modern design pieces from Goodee, including gifts for home, children and bath & body. Basotho Heritage Blankets Kharetsa Blanket in Salmon
06
POETRY AND LIGHT
This is Harlem Candle’s third “Love” offering, this time in a luxurius and reuseable ceramic jar. Crisp apple, rose and sandalwood deliver a delightfully romantic yet unisex scent, inspired by James Baldwin and the line “Love brought you here,” from his book If Beale Street Could Talk. Harlem Candle Company has sooooo many gorgeous offerings. Do check them out. Harlem Candle Company “Love” by James Baldwin Ceramic Luxury Candle
07
HOLDING PATTERN
Celebrated interior designer and author Sheila Bridges created her now iconic Harlem Toile du Jouy back in 2006. Her take on this historic pattern celebrates our complex history and culture. It all started with wallpaper but in the last 15 years she has expanded to furniture, apparel, home decor and more, including this collaborative flatware collection with Glitterville Studio. A visit to Sheila’s site will expose you to her extensive creative talent, even beyond the toile. Glitterville + Sheila Bridges Harlem Toile du Jouy Platter in Pink/Green or Navy/Pink.
08
BLACK HISTORY BUFFS
Don’t Sleep Interiors is a conscious Etsy shop offering products that celebrate historic Black people and places in history—their pillows, posters and mugs make easy, affordable and thoughtful gifts. This historic poster is 24″ x 36″ (frame not included), and made of matte, museum-quality paper. Historic Black Newspaper 1905-1918
TOPICS: Black Owned black owned business Home decor