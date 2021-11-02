8 Artsy Unisex Gifts Under $40

Meaningful gifts, those that speak to the receiver’s special interests, unique style or personality are just so much better. And they don’t have to be costly. Practically everything is on line, so it just takes a little research and discovery to discover the treasures. That’s where gift guides are so handy. We curator-editors do it for you so you don’t have to spend hours scourging the net.

Today’s guide includes, amongst other gift ideas, a hefty (literally and figuratively) culinary text, that just launched, by an African American chef, artistic brass bottle openers and incense holders plus a functional and beautiful wall calendar, for those folks that still love wall calendars (I know a few in every age bracket.) Enjoy!