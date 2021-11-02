8 Artsy Unisex Gifts Under $40

Meaningful gifts, those that speak to the receiver’s special interests, unique style or personality are just so much better. And they don’t have to be costly. Practically everything is on line, so it just takes a little research and discovery to discover the treasures. That’s where gift guides are so handy. We curator-editors do it for you so you don’t have to spend hours scourging the net.
Today’s guide includes, amongst other gift ideas, a hefty (literally and figuratively) culinary text, that just launched, by an African American chef, artistic brass bottle openers and incense holders plus a functional and beautiful wall calendar, for those folks that still love wall calendars (I know a few in every age bracket.) Enjoy!
01
FOOD AND CULTURE
Lovers of our culture, history and food will thank you for this. Vegan chef Bryant Terry’s sixth book is not a typical cookbook, but more of a cultural, anthropological feast. It’s 300+ pages of history, essays, poetry an art, with about 65 recipes. With the help of 100 black experts from the food world, this text takes a deep dive into the culinary history of the African Diaspora. Black Food by Bryant Terry
02
BOTTLE SERVICE
The bottle opener can go places: from a tiny bohemian studio in the city to a grand estate in the countryside, this cutie adds a little flair to the mundane task of opening a beer or Coke. Jungalow Golden Hand Bottle Opener
03
CHAMPAGNE TASTE
Someone you know lives for the bubbly and can identify the brands of these popular champagne bottles. Yes, it’s a tea towel, but if you adore champagne, you’ll adore this..makes for a nice stocking stuffer or New Year’s Eve hostess gift. Also available with a dark green backround. Jessica Anderton Designs Champagne and Fizz Tea Towel in Icy White
04
AFFORDABLE LUXURY
The male founders of this new icon in the candle space wanted scents that were not overtly focused on one gender. What started off as a side job for these fashion indusiders in 2015 has morphed into a new cult favorite (by influencers, specialty stores, luxury outlets). Candle lovers will appreciate the bespoke nature of these hand poured blends. Hinoki Fantome (includes Japanase cypress and jasmine petals) is their best seller to date. Boy Smells Hinoki Fantome Scented Candle
05
CUSTOMIZED COOKERY
Loved ones with a new home, or newly married? Hurry up on this best seller so you can get that customized message complete and shipped in time for Christmas. Charlieandpinesigns Personalized Housewarming Customized Cutting Board
06
A YEAR OF JACOB LAWRENCE
Take in some monthly creative inspiration from one of the most renown American painters and African American artist. Pomegranate 2022 Jacob Lawrence Wall Calendar
07
FAMOUS FEET
Any age, any sex..anybody who adores the King of Pop should cherish these. Chattyfeet Michael Jack-Toes
08
LEVEL UP YOUR INCENSE
This scent situation is a mood, ideal for core-less Japanese incense. This solid brass, hand formed swirl of art (also availble in three other shapes) mimics the twists of the incense smoke. You can polish it with a cloth to restore the shiny finish or cherish the natural tarnish that occurs over time. Subtle Bodies X Soft Baroque Brass Incense Holder (1)