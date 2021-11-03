7 Special Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything

We all have a few hard-to-shop-for loved ones. And maybe you’re over giving them gift cards. The person who has everything will most likely appreciate something that is not only unique, but thoughtfully produced, useful and somehow boosts their quality of life. Inspiration, functionality, beauty and a touch of luxury, are key. That’s where the items below come in; each has an angle that says “I’m more than a book, more than a glass…I can inspire you, I can elevate your experience of cooking or even smoking weed.” Nothing trendy here, these items that are meant to be used and appreciated, for many years to come. Here’s to distinctive gifts that keep on giving.

01 OUR BELOVED TONI MORRISON This set of seven novels by Nobel and Pulitzer-Prize winning author Toni Morrison may not be new, but the work of our beloved (pun intended) author has recently been under attack, so it's timely. This prolific––and gorgeous collectors set will be greatly appreciated by Morrison fans. The custom book jacket features an original painting of Morrison by Denver-based artist "Detour" (Thomas Evans), and the seven books are: The Bluest Eye, Song of Soloman, Beloved, Tar Baby, A Mercy, Sula and God Help The Child. Juniper Books Toni Morrison Portrait Book Set available at Neiman Marcus $250 02 EVIDENCE OF A CHARMED LIFE For that loved one who lives for good champagne and the finer things in life, his or her eyes will light up at the sight of crystal flutes…in a red Baccarat box. A gift in the blue box is lovely, but the red box is next level. Cheers to 2022! Baccarat Dom Perignon Flute available at Baccarat $280, set of two 03 THE ARTIST'S WAY Give the gift of art! Erin Robinson's work celebrates us in vivid color. You can commision an original piece from the illustrator/designer via her Etsy shop or take advantage of her affordable prints, like this stunner. BrooklynDolly SEE GREEN Women of Color Illustration Print available at brooklyndolly $70 04 POSH PUFFS Crystal + Marijuana = Poshness. The manufactures say that their crystal ball pipe is "as beautiful on your coffee table as it is in action." We all have some fancy (or not) friends that would be happy to give this a whirl. Availble in four crystal colorways. Sackville & Co. Grounded Crystal Ball Pipe available at Sackville & Co. $100 05 IN DEMAND PAN This pan is always sold out, so the foodie in your life will be thrilled to receive one. The Always pan gets the best reviews and it's great looking. It's got a ceramic, safe non-stick surface, two pour spots, a stay-cool handle, a nesting steamer basket and colander, beechwood spatula with built-in spoon rest, and a modular lid to release and trap steam….all fabulous but best of all it comes in the most modern and glorious colors! 10 fresh colorways! Our Place Always Pan available at Our Place $145 06 BOLD AND BRASS These handmade hammered brass oval dishes can hold food, artsy trinkets, perfume bottles or bold jewelry…a moveable, versatile frame for the funcitonal and beautiful objects in your life. LoQ Hammered Brass Oval Dishes available at LoQ $38 and up 07 EASY LIVING For those that travel a lot or simply forget to water the plants, this award-winning, self-watering planter (crafted from mouth-blown, recycled glass) is a winner. LSA International Canopy Self Waterig Planter available at Goodee $100