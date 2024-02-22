Wendy Williams Has Primary Progressive Aphasia And Dementia, Here’s What You Should Know

Getty

Many have been wondering about the whereabouts and health of media maven Wendy Williams, especially after the trailer for her upcoming Lifetime documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams?, which dropped on February 2nd. In the trailer, intimate footage of the former talk show host was showcased, showing her battle with memory and alcohol, with her family clamoring about what to do next about her mental and physical health. Today, Williams’ care team shared a harrowing update about her declining health via a press release, which confirmed that “after undergoing a battery of medical tests,” Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia in 2023.

According to the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, Primary progressive aphasia (PPA) is a condition that slowly damages the parts of the brain that control speech and language. People with PPA usually have difficulty speaking, naming objects, or understanding conversations. Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with everyday activities, according to the CDC.

Apparently, her team stated that both conditions have “presented significant hurdles” in the star’s life, acknowledging the ongoing rumors about Williams’ health. “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information, and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the release stated.

The statement added that the decision to share this news was challenging for Williams and her team, but with the recent update, they hope to garner awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis,” the statement said.

Previously, Williams was diagnosed with Graves’ disease in 2018. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that stimulates the receptors on the thyroid gland to make more thyroid hormones. An overproduction of thyroid hormones, or hyperthyroidism, can lead to an increased heart rate, sweating, weight loss, anxiety, hair loss, difficulty sleeping, and bulging eyes, according to the Mayo Clinic. Before her diagnosis, the television host also suffered from a bout of cocaine and alcohol abuse. “My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is always OK,” Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., said in the trailer for the upcoming film. “But, in reality, there’s something wrong going on.”

The press release concluded with the following statement, “There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need.” It continued, “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

We’re hoping for the best for Williams and her family and will keep her in our prayers.