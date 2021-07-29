Wellness Check: A Conversation Addressing The Impact Of Fibroids On Black Women

READ MORE LESS

In observance of Fibroid Awareness Month and to raise awareness around the impact of fibroids and heavy bleeding on Black women, ESSENCE invited two experts in health and wellness to share their experiences and knowledge with ​lifestyle​ editor Victoria Uwumarogi​e.

Andrea Alexander, MD, FACOG, an OB-GYN and Black women’s health advocate and Coach Gessie Thompson, ​nutritionist and ​founder of TheDeToxNow.com, join us for a much​-needed and timely conversation. Watch the full discussion here!