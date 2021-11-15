Try Tabitha Brown’s Sunrise Smoothie!

Ever feel like there isn’t enough time in the morning? We get it. You’re up with the sun and hit the ground running. Well, guess what? Tabitha Brown, vegan influencer, and bestselling author, has a great way for you to enjoy a healthy breakfast on-the-go!

Celebrate the Day

When the sun comes up, then you rise—that is Tabitha’s inspiration for her signature Sunrise Smoothie. So, what are you waiting for?

Pick up these ingredients to prep your smoothie, then watch the video for the recipe:

Banana

Frozen Pineapple

Turmeric Powder

Frozen Mango

Tropicana Pure Premium

Orange Slice on the Side

Watch now to check out Tabitha’s blending-inspired dance moves and to see how to make her Sunrise Smoothie.

Drink Up!

Smoothies are super-fast to make and a great way to get fruits, veggies, vitamins, and minerals in a great tasting treat—when made with the right stuff. Quality ingredients, like bananas, pineapples, and mangoes contain important vitamins and minerals. Add in Tropicana Pure Premium to further boosts your Vitamin C content and help support a healthy immune system. Don’t forget to add a dash of turmeric!