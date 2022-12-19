Working On Your Mental Wellness with Dr. Ayanna Abrams

Dr. Ayanna Abrams

Mental health is everything.

When we really think about what is important in our everyday lives, the state of our mind and overall well-being literally controls every aspect of our entire existence. From our family life, careers and everyday decisions your mind state can make or break just about everything.

As we continue our Essence & Smartwater Live Well Challenge our Associate Editor, D’Shonda Brown sat down with wellness coach and clinical psychologist Dr. Ayanna Abrams to talk all things wellness; ranging from your mind, body and daily activities.

Here are some key takeaways to implement in your own journey to overall wellness in your individual lives.

1.) Setting Healthy Boundaries

Boundaries are the rules we create for ourselves to feel safe. It’s important we are setting healthy boundaries in every aspect of our lives to set the blueprint of what we will and will not accept. Boundaries create structure and can be used as a guide to help us, better understand our overall wants and needs in our life.

2.) It’s Okay to say NO

‘No’ is a complete sentence. We need to get out of the habit of apologizing or justifying our reasoning behind our responses. Get comfortable with saying no to the things you don’t want to partake in and don’t feel guilty for your decision.

3.) You are responsible for your own happiness

While some people have normalized your happiness coming from a romantic partner, financial status or dream job, true happiness comes from within and is solely your responsibility. Stop seeking outward happiness and validation and start practicing routines that bring you joy on a daily basis.

4.) Get Your Rest

Rest is essential to your wellness. Getting the adequate nightly amount of sleep will allow you to feel refreshed and recharged for the new day ahead. Prioritize you on your never ending to-do lists and make a conscious effort to get to bed at a reasonable time, your body will thank you for it!

For the full conversation watch our Instagram Live