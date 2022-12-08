Finding Your Purpose with Purpose Coach, Patrice Washington

Essence

There are two kinds of people in this world, there are people who wake up everyday, live a routine comfortable life based on the opinions of others, and then there’s others who wake up energized, ready to utilize their natural born gifts and walk firmly in their purpose.

You can usually spot the difference between the two types of people based off the impact those individuals have made on others.

While some people spend their whole lives pouring into others, changing lives in the process, others never fully understand their real purpose of being placed on this earth and struggle because of it.

As we continue our Essence & Smartwater Live Well Challenge it’s time to bring clarity on really understanding just what “purpose” is and most importantly how to identify it in our own lives. Our Branded Content Producer/Host Sharí Nycole sat down with Purpose Coach, Patrice Washington to discuss all things finding purpose, understanding it and pursuing it relentlessly.

Here are 4 takeaways that can lead you closer to understanding your own purpose.

1.) Identify Something You’ve Always Been Good at

You know that thing that you’re naturally skilled at? The thing that with no additional training required has been innately easy for you to do? Those skills are not random, they’re attached to your purpose and should be used as such. Whether writing, public speaking, singing anything that comes natural to you, take a deeper look into those skills and how you really feel about them.

2.) Don’t Listen To The Opinions of Others, Listen to Your Instincts

Society has a way of brainwashing people into what they think they should pursue. Make a conscious effort to quiet the noise and listen to your instincts on what genuinely moves you.

3.) Understanding your Passion vs. Your Purpose

While your passion and your purpose are often aligned, they are still two very different things and should be treated as such. Your passion is the thing that fuels you, energizes you and gets you excited, while your purpose is the thing that we do, that actually impacts others.

Think about the things you do in your everyday life and are they passion-driven or purpose-driven?

4.) Invest in Yourself

While it’s one thing to know your purpose, it’s another thing to act on it. Once you identify it, use it and pursue it relentlessly. You want to build those communities, network with likeminded people and change the lives of others; your purpose is your calling and so much bigger than you.

CLICK HERE to listen to the full conversation and head over to Essence.com to join us on our Essence & Smartwater Live Well Challenge.