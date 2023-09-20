‘I Feel Better, Timing Is Everything’: Sherri Shepherd Reflects On Deciding To Get A Breast Reduction

Getty

Sherri Shepherd is continues to put her health first. During the season two premiere of her daytime talk show, Sherri, she revealed that she got a breast reduction and was holding onto the secret since getting the surgery on July 13th. “I get so many comments about my body and a lot of yall kept saying, ‘Sherri, you’re too top heavy.’ And I would get comments like, ‘If you just got a boob job everything would be balanced.’ So guess what? I got my boobs done!” she exclaimed while dancing and showing off her body.

She continued, “I had a breast reduction over the summer, and in season 2, everything is going to be bigger except these boobs! To be clear, I did not get this boob job because of all the comments. I got the boob job because I just wanted to see what it felt like to sleep on my stomach,” she shared. “I’m so happy that I did it. I was a 42DD.” The host admitted that it was “bittersweet” because she loved her old breasts and how her body looked, but the size of them unfortunately took a tool.

“I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world but really it was the weight of my boobs,” she said. “All jokes aside, they were so heavy I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful, my back was hurting very badly.”

After receiving the breast reduction, former The View admitted, “I feel better. I’m not gonna say I wish I had done this a while ago because timing is everything. God gave them to me, they served me well but now, as I get older, I can sit up straight. I feel lighter.”

In addition to her breast reduction, Shepherd has been making healthier life choices since her diabetes diagnosis in 2007. In 2021, she opened up to PEOPLE about how it completely changed her life. “I don’t see it as a death sentence; I view it as a second chance at life,” she shared at the time. “It compelled me to become more knowledgeable about my dietary choices and exercise. I began to understand the profound link between exercise and its impact on my mental well-being, particularly the release of endorphins. It illuminated the powerful mind-body connection that stems from regular exercise.”

Shepherd would also compare the breast reduction to her weight loss journey, and when she could cross her legs after losing weight. Recently she shared an Instagram video of herself trying on a pair of jeans she’s owned since 2007.

“I have been working out. I have been making the right food choices. I’ve been drinking my bone broth. And now I’m able to put on jeans that I haven’t been able to wear since 2007,” Shepherd said in the video.

Since then, her dedication to weight loss allowed her to lose 40 lbs. by eating healthier and staying consistent in the gym.

“I could not wear them for years because I hate getting back so much of my weight, but this time I said, ‘I am going to try it’, and I am so excited that they fit!” she added. “I just kept saying in my mind, ‘hard work, hard work, keep focusing on the hard work’ and I got into these jeans!”