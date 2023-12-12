Raven-Symoné Shares The Death of Her Younger Brother Blaize After Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Getty

Raven-Symoné is grappling with the loss of her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, who died at the tender age of 31 due to his two-year battle with colon cancer. She recently took to Instagram to announce the news with a post celebrating her 38th birthday. She said, “Last month, I lost my brother Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now,” she said. “He is loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body, mind, and family have been a roller coaster. I love you, Blaize.”

She shared more information in a video message to her followers on Instagram feed, “It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” the Raven’s Home star revealed. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

Raven-Symoné ended the video with, “I love you, Blaize,” sharing that his birthday will continue to be celebrated by their family. “His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

Pearman was the former Disney Channel star’s only sibling. Although he wasn’t a television star, he did appear alongside his sister and parents on a 2008 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, facing off against Wayne Newton and his family.

“Thank you [for] all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond,” Raven wrote in her caption. “Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not.”

Raven-Symoné’s wife, Miranda Maday, commented a sweet “love you” on the video including other celebrity loved ones.