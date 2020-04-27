Getty

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now added six new COVID-19 symptoms to the official list.

In addition to shortness of breath, fever and cough, being initial indicators that a person could have COVID-19, the CDC is now saying that chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sort throat, muscle pain and new loss of taste or smell may also come along with the disease. New anecdotal evidence collected over time has lead the CDC to officially add these symptoms to the list on their website.

In many states, especially those where testing is still far too limited, people need to be exhibiting symptoms to be tested. With a new expanded list of symptoms, ideally more people infected will be diagnosed more rapidly and not denied testing because they weren’t exhibiting more extreme symptoms.

The COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Black community in America, with state fatality rates among the Blacks who’ve tested positive for COVID_19 being much higher than that of other races.

If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms listed, whether mild or severe, you should seek testing immediately.

