Kelis’ Husband Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

Instagram

In a series of Instagram posts, singer Kelis‘ husband, photographer Mike Mora, revealed that he’s been battling stomach cancer.

As he came upon a year since his life changed, Mora shared his experience, noting that he first had a feeling something was wrong physically when he moved with his family to a farm two hours southeast of LA. He assumed working hard in the sun, tending to farm was having an impact on him physically. But then, the “worst pain in my stomach” started to occur.

“Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it,” he wrote. “It was a bit late. But just in time.”

After nearly a week where no one could figure out what was going on, all occurring shortly after he welcomed his daughter with Kelis, he started to get some answers.

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he wrote. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

After three specialists and an endoscopic biopsy, Mike was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma — stomach cancer stage 4. The cancer was spreading to the lymph nodes in his back and since then, he’s been in treatment. After a year, he’s optimistic and hoping to encourage others.

“I am posting this, after so much thought. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations,” he wrote. “I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

“I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through,” he wrote in a separate post. “You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Sh-t can be over just like that!”

He has been married to the singer since 2014. They have a son named Shepherd, born in 2015, and a daughter named Galilee, as mentioned, born in 2020. Kelis also has son Knight from her previous marriage to rapper Nas, who is 12 now.

She hasn’t spoken publicly about Mike sharing his health journey, but he has been tagging her in each of his three posts, ending them by saying “Love you @kelis.”

“I was told people with my disease, in this phase, didn’t make it past 18 months. It’s been exactly 12,” he concluded his initial post. “Here we go.. Scared as F¥#% … The story will continue..”