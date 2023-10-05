Now You Have The Power To Manifest Intense Orgasms – Inside The Viral Manifestation Trend, “O Method”

Getty

Intentional manifestation can bring a new career, girlfriends, increased money, and now…orgasms. The “O Method” taps into the euphoric energy you need to climax to help you align with your deepest intentions and desires in the bedroom. According to the O Method, you can make your dreams a reality by having an orgasm. TikToker Sara Perl (@hothighpriestess), who assisted in making the O Method viral, described the practice as using the power of sexual energy to manifest what we want. “It’s the combination of feeling, visualizing, and claiming your desired reality,” she said to Elite Daily.

Within a TikTok video, the creator called it “the most powerful way to manifest” and down the approach to how orgasm manifestation works. “When you’re having fun alone—or with someone else—at the very peak, you will vibrate at a very high level. This vibrational frequency is very hard to tap into, but you access it when you do this thing.” Perl believes that once the energy is released upon orgasming, it creates an orgasm so powerful that “it creates life…a creation center.”Once you grasp energy, it’ll open up a portal to the universe to create your manifestation. Another TikTok creator, Krystal Baham ( @kulture.of.krystal), believes that once you start putting intention behind the “release,” you can start to manifest everything you desire. You will see how much power you have regarding your feminine energy.

The O Method is powerful because people tend to clear their minds and let go of limiting beliefs at the moment of climax. “At that moment, you are one with your higher self,” Baham expresses. However, it’s important to note with the manifestation method, the O Method takes time, commitment, and practice, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll find a difference in your sex life, specifically orgasms, as there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to manifestation and each method will work differently for different people.

Here’s how you can try it for yourself:

Get specific about your dreams and then start to visualize them during sex. To begin the O Method, you should imagine what you want from your life right as you orgasm. “When you orgasm, visualize exactly what it is you want as if you already have it because after you do this, it is yours,” Perl explains on TikTok. Right before you climax, picture your exact wants. When you’re close to climaxing, picture your exact wishes.

Embrace the vibes:

The energy you put out is what you get back. One way to create the ideal energy for attracting you is to evoke the feeling of already having them. “One of the pillars of manifestation is feeling,” Perl shares with Elite Daily. “You have to feel the emotion to attract it. So to attract more love into your life, you have to feel that love.”

Try it alone or with a trusted partner:

If you’re just starting your O Method journey, Baham recommended experiencing the method to get comfortable with the practice because “no one knows you better than you do.”If you’re engaging in the practice with your partner, ensure you’re with someone you love or trust. Then, share your intention with that person so that you both can focus on it when you orgasm and you can bring your manifestation to life.