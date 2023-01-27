I Tried The Ice Bath Wellness Trend For My Eczema And Here’s How It Went

Courtesy of Murad

When I received an exclusive invitation to try an ice bath at the world’s first wellness club, Remedy Place in West Hollywood, to celebrate the launch of Murad’s new collection, Eczema Control, I didn’t know what to expect. What I did know for sure was that the ice bath trend had been blowing up on TikTok, with 1.7 billion views from videos of people trying it. I was curious to figure out if this was something worth the hype or a waste of time.

Murad recently partnered with Remedy Place to continue connecting the dots between beauty, wellness, and science. The skin care company is honoring founder Howard Murad, MD, FAAD and his long-held philosophy that daily stress reducing practices and other associated changes made to achieve true skin health can transform the well-being of your entire life. Attendees indulged in the Remedy Place x Murad skin health experience to achieve total body wellness.

At the event, while hyping myself up to enter the ice-filled, 39-degree tub, I wanted to learn some of the perceived benefits before taking the plunge. According to the on-site dermatologist and brand expert Tia Paul, MD, taking an ice bath can help limit skin inflammation. As someone who suffers from eczema, I loved the idea of getting it under control. While I wasn’t completely sold on the bath at that moment, I did become an instant fan of Murad’s Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment, which swiftly cleared up the eczema patch on my neck.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which evaluates the health and nutritional status of adults and children in the U.S., 19.3 percent of Black children have atopic dermatitis (eczema) compared to 16.1 percent of white and 7.8 percent of Asian children. Another study found that Black children are 1.7 to 2.1 times more likely to develop atopic dermatitis than white children. Many Black people suffer from eczema for various reasons, from genetics to stress.

According to Dr. Paul, Murad’s Eczema Control line is perfect for melanated skin because the natural ingredients are intended to soothe the skin. “It’s important to get eczema under control for melanated skin because chronic itching and redness can lead to hyperpigmentation, which is much more difficult to treat in the long run,” she says.

She continued, “One of the standout ingredients includes colloidal oatmeal. It’s a highly trusted ingredient in fighting irritations triggered by eczema or sensitivity. It helps relieve skin irritation and itching caused by eczema, rash, and dermatitis while hydrating and soothing the skin in the process.”

Dr. Paul also told me that ice baths are anti-inflammatory, can limit the irritation that eczema brings, and can help with itching. “Eczema typically leads to irritated and uncomfortable skin, so ice baths can work to soothe the skin and decrease inflammation from the flare-ups by calming the nerves and therefore calming the itch,” she says. “However, it’s important to be cautious if you are prone to chillblains or pernio – then ice baths may not be the route for you.”

When incorporating an ice bath into your wellness routine, Paul suggests consulting your doctor or dermatologist to determine the best cadence for you and your skin.

Once I finally got in the ice bath, it wasn’t so bad after all. Here are my takeaways from the experience:

Feel the fear and do it anyway: I was out of my comfort zone, but it was worth it because I challenged myself to try a new experience and my body was pleased. I felt empowered doing this. I didn’t think I could last three minutes, and I ended up staying in the bath for six!

Mind over matter: Doing the ice bath remedy is a mind-over-matter thing. Once my body got over the initial shock of plunging into the bath, I could focus on how I felt. I focused on my thought process and breathing. I was present at that moment.

The ice bath remedy goes far beyond a TikTok challenge: It can be seen and adopted as part of your wellness routine. The ice bath treatment minimizes inflammation on your skin, which is great for me because of my eczema. I also slept well that night, as the remedy helps calm your central nervous system, aiding in sleep.

I suggest doing the ice bath remedy sparingly, not religiously: You don’t need to do it every day or every week. Try one to two times a month to see results if you’re suffering from aching muscles, need better sleep, or want to ease inflammation in your skin.