First Look: The Honey Pot Enters The Sexual Wellness Space With New Line Of Products 

The Honey Pot Co.

The Honey Pot Company, founded in 2014, is an inclusive vaginal wellness brand offering clean, efficacious products from plant-derived ingredients. The brand has successfully brought to market the first complete feminine care system that cleanses, protects, and balances one’s vagina. No matter where a human is on their journey to caring for their vagina, The Honey Pot has all the products to care for one’s needs.

Adding to their roster, the company is launching a new collection of dermatologist-approved and hypo-allergenic sexual wellness products, founded with the purpose of delivering a pleasurable sexual experience. Founder Beatrice Dixon says of the latest launches, they “are a huge deal for both the brand and the humans we call our customers as we expand our line to provide solutions for more humans for inclusive sexual exploration and support,” she tells ESSENCE.

This sexual wellness collection is personal to Dixon, as she recently recovered from bacterial vaginosis. “Personally, coming out of my year-long bout with bacterial vaginosis that spurred everything we’ve created, I had to look at every single aspect of my life to understand where my symptoms could be coming from. For many, that can be sex with new partners. This spurred my journey of wanting to explore how beautiful and efficacious products could support these experiences, and the belief that better sex starts with what happens after,” she says.

Dixon continues, “Additionally, driving the inclusivity of this collection was the understanding that pleasure changes, circumstances change, and The Honey Pot should be a destination for all your needs regardless of where you are in your journey. By working with retailers like Target to get these products in market, we know we’re doing our part to make wellness and sexuality more accessible to the masses.”

You can now find this new collection at Target and Walmart. Scroll down below for a first look.

Sensual Stimulating Serum

Pleasure your honey pot with this new vulva-stimulating serum packed with plant-derived ingredients for increased vulvar stimulation and sensitivity. Formulated with Vitamin E for added moisture and peppermint for a gentle cooling sensation, just a dime size on your intimate parts will soak in pleasurable sensations where you need them most. This product is great for solo play, too.

Key Ingredients: Peppermint, Cucumber, Potassium alum

Intimacy Wipes

Your sex life doesn’t need the post-coital itch, unwanted messes, or a potential pH imbalance. The Honey Pot’s pH-balanced intimacy wipes are formulated to cleanse the vulva before and after intimacy. The wipes are designed to be 40% larger and 60% thicker to clean up after the big O with one swipe. They are formulated with organic aloe, chamomile, and oat for soothing and freshness.

Key Ingredients: Aloe, Chamomile, Oat

Silicone Hybrid Lubricant

Have intimacy your way. This is why Honey Pot Co. formulated their very first Silicone Hybrid Lubricant for long-lasting pleasure and glide. Made with premium silicone as a natural lubricant supplement, it’s designed for long-lasting intimacy. Silicone lubricants are a great option for backdoor play and pair well in wet environments. This product is compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms (not polyurethane) and non-silicone toys.

Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, Peppermint, Premium silicone, and water-based formula