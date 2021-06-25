Healthy SKINgredients: Learn Which Ingredients Are Best for Treating Uneven Tone, Hyperpigmentation, and Eczema

Getty Images

There are many skin care products out there to choose from, but what is going to work the best for your beautiful Black skin? To make the best decision, you need to turn the bottle over and read the ingredient label.

Natural ingredients play an important role in skin health, and they are great for all skin types, including melanin-rich skin. Extra points if these natural ingredients are effective at treating uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, and eczema. Here are three natural ingredients, how they combat these skincare problems, and a few products containing these ingredients that you can try right now.

Soy for Skin Tone

From antioxidants to fatty acids to isoflavones, the soybean has it all when it comes to vibrant skin. Soy’s proteins, lipids and vitamins have super moisturizing powers to help even skin tone, improve texture and boost radiance. To reveal brighter, more radiant skin, try Aveeno® Positively Radiant® Skin Brightening Daily Face Scrub. In this formula, soy extract meets naturally derived granules to gently exfoliate, cleanse and clarify, rebalancing your skin’s tone and texture. Then apply, the Positively Radiant® Gel Moisturizer for Face. This hypoallergenic gel moisturizer contains tone-correcting soy and hyaluronic acid to transform dull skin into brighter, more radiant skin.

Feverfew for Hyperpigmentation

With natural anti-inflammatory properties, feverfew is just starting to make a name for itself. This ingredient is known to work its magic on everything from sensitivity to hyperpigmentation prevention. This natural antioxidant battles free-radicals, calms redness, and soothes sensitive skin. Aveeno® Calm +Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser gently cleanses and hydrates skin with nourishing oat and calming feverfew. Round out your routine with Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer. This lightweight formula, with nourishing prebiotic oat and calming feverfew, moisturizes for 24 hours.

Oats for Eczema

You may have heard of oats as the go-to home remedy for rashes like eczema. Well, you heard correctly! With naturally occurring anti-inflammatory and anti-irritant properties, oats help replenish skin’s natural barrier and support its natural ecosystem, for healthy, balanced, and vibrant skin. If you suffer from eczema, treat yourself to a Soothing Oatmeal Bath Treatment for Itchy, Dry Skin by Aveeno® to relieve irritated skin. Made with 100% natural colloidal oatmeal, this milky bath relieves itch and irritation. Then use Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream with Colloidal Oat & Ceramide by Aveeno®. It’s clinically shown to help reduce the itching and irritation of eczema. Enriched with Colloidal Oatmeal, this nourishing formula works to restore the skin’s own protective function for long-lasting relief.

