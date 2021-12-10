The Ultimate Health And Wellness Gift Guide

For that person in your life who prioritizes health and wellness practices, from getting eight hours of sleep, carving out time to work out, taking their vitamins and practicing self-care, we have a wide variety of gift options to make this a very merry Christmas for them. From shoes that help feet recover from the stress and workouts of the day to drops that give energy, manifestation journals, and headphones and yoga mats that make exercising more fun, check out our jam-packed gift guide for that special someone who knows how to or needs help showing themselves some love inside and out.
HerSpaceCo. Layered Living Planner
Equipped with a yearly, monthly and weekly calendar, go into the new year doing everything with intention thanks to this planner. It’s packed with great things to help people have their best year yet, including a monthly focus and mantra, spaces for notes and things that bring the user joy, a word of the year and more.
Revive Active Recovery Shoes by Kane Footwear
With the assistance of orthopedic principles, these shoes help you “heal, renew and regenerate” before, during and after a workout, and they’re quite chic in regards to style and color options to work for everyday living.
Freedom Kit
The yoga mat collection and kit (which includes a guided journal and aromatherapy candle) from Freedom at the Mat showcases the work of artists Ubiomo Ibeamaka of Nigeria and Maria Gabriela Uzcategui Rangel of Colombia — and helps your favorite yogi enjoy their physical, mental and spiritual practice in a whole new way.
Body Complete RENEW Energy Drops
These drops offer important, complex B-vitamins, and help that loved one you call “Sleepy” say goodbye to their issues with fatigue.
Jambys Cozy Cloak
Do self-care (whatever that is for your loved one that can be done around the house) comfortably in this cozy cloak from Jambys, known for their popular inactivewear. It comes in great colors, has footies to keep toes warm and can fold into a pillow.
Casper Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask
Help others, or yourself, get that good, deep REM sleep and at the same time, protect skin and hair with Casper’s silk pillowcase and mask set.
Beats Fit Pro
These true noise-cancelling wireless headphones are the perfect gift for a loved one who wants to zone out and go hard in the gym.
Deep Tissue Percussion Therapeutic Massager
Work out the kinks at home without having to make an appointment with help from this handy deep tissue massager.
Self-Love Vibe Bundle
Help a stressed out loved one show themselves some TLC with Ornami’s Self-Love bundle filled with everything from a sugar scrub and a glow oil to playlists and tea.
Hims & Hers Immunity Pro Gummies
It’s cold and flu season, and respectfully, nobody has time for that. Keep your loved one’s system fortified with these immunity gummies full of much-needed Vitamin C and B-12.
AKTIV Essentials Fitness Box
Crafted by Olympian Ashley Kelly, the AKTIV Fitness box has everything needed to kickstart and keep up with a new fitness journey.
Aya Paper Co. Manifestation Journal
Help your favorite friend or family member manifest the life they want and deserve with this journal from Black-owned Aya Paper Co.
RBX Prime Cropped Fleece Hoodie
Wear our favorite cropped hoodie (and matching pants) from RBX whether you’re lounging, working out or running errands. It’s soft enough, light enough and sleek enough to work for whatever activities your favorite fitness lover needs to get into.
FunkkOFF! Teeth Refreshers
For the friend who wouldn’t dare be caught with food in their teeth, gift them this compact brush that comes equipped with toothpaste for a quick cleanup when when you’re on the go.