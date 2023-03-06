This App Helps You Find The Perfect Workout For Your Zodiac Sign

Getty/Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Do you love a good workout? Then you might want to try Future. The digital fitness coaching app pairs users with a trainer who manages their overall workout routine through their phone. The platform is dedicated to bringing human connection to digital personal training, starting with leveraging your horoscope to curate customized exercise plans.

“When onboarding a new client, one of the first things I check is their birthday! Horoscopes bring your personality to life because who you are is written in the stars. We can dictate and adjust workout patterns based on a client’s sign. Whether they are fiery or down to earth, we can dig deeper into what to expect with a client’s behavioral patterns, motivation, and workout tendencies all by when they were born. Using this knowledge, we can program in specific workout regimens via the Future app,” says Laura Carl, performance coach at Future.

Check out Laura’s Zodiac workouts below:

Aries: Your workout is a HIIT – high-intensity interval training. Something fast, fiery, and BOLD, just like you.

Leo: You are on an 8-week progressive overload phase because of how passionate and loyal you are to your goals, BUT because of your need for excitement, you add a HIIT session or a hike throughout.

Sagittarius: You are triathlon training! Your limits are endless, and you are willing to take your body wherever (geographically and physically) to fire your fitness up.

Taurus: You will be doing yoga. Controlling your breath, grounding yourself, and being at peace with your surroundings.

Capricorn: Patient and dedicated, Capricorns, you are on an 8-week progressive overload phase focused on hitting strength PRs every week.

Virgo: You are also on an 8-week progressive overload phase. Focused, dedicated, perfected.

Gemini: Because of your curiosity, you try something new every week! Your coach has you on a workout program where you see something new daily!

Libra: Your coach has you on a balanced program of yoga, strength, and cardio, like how balanced you are.

Aquarius: You want to improve the world, so spend more time in nature. Your coach has hikes and stretching programmed for you!

Cancer: You're on a long walk, thinking about the world and everything around it. Embracing your physical and emotional realms.

Scorpio: Something new every day gives you, Scorpio, the workouts you need for your dynamic life!

Pisces: We don't need a fish out of the water, so Pisces has a mix of total body strength and stretching, plus long-distance swim days.

