Fantasia Shares The Importance Of Black People Donating Blood

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia recently teamed up with the American Red Cross to donate blood for those in need. The noted singer and an honorary member of Divine 9’s Sigma Gamma Rho partnered with the organization to encourage more individuals to help save lives through blood donation, specifically those who suffer from sickle cell disease.

On February 17, she informed her five million Instagram followers of the “Black Excellence” in our blood and shared that one out of three Black donors is a match for patients with sickle cell disease. She called her fans, supporters, and fellow Divine 9 members to roll up their sleeves to donate to the American Red Cross to give back and admitted that she’s terrified of needles but wanted to conquer her fear for a greater cause and to help the organization recover from their blood shortage due to COVID-19.

Fantasia showed her audience her blood donation journey through an Instagram Reel. She was captured eating a steak and consuming lots of water before heading down to a donation center to give blood, wearing all yellow and blue, paying homage to her Sigma Gamma Rho sisters.

“Ya’ girl went to donate blood with @americanredcross. I’m afraid of needles, but I went through with it. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from my experience. It wasn’t scary at all. In fact, it was humbling to know our blood can help save lives. Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. So, I encourage my family, friends, fellow D9 members, and @sgrhoupdates sisters to roll up a sleeve to donate lifesaving blood. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood to schedule an appointment today or to learn more about how your sorority or fraternity chapter can host a virtual blood drive. #TeamUp4SickleCell #ad,” she shared on Instagram.

Blood donations from Black individuals are vital in meeting the broader transfusion needs of patients and those with sickle cell disease.

According to the CDC, in the U.S., it is estimated that over 100,000 people — the majority of whom are of African descent — have sickle cell disease and may require regular blood transfusions throughout their lives to help manage their disease.

The American Red Cross states that one in three African-American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease. Fifty-one percent of Black individuals have Type O blood, which is often in critical supply as it is most often needed by hospitals.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org to find the nearest donation center to donate blood.