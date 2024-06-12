Suffering From Migraines? Here’s What You Should Know

Getty

June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. This month is dedicated to understanding how headaches and migraines might impact you. According to the American Migraine Foundation, at least 39 million Americans live with migraines, but the number might be higher because many people aren’t able to receive a diagnosis or treatment. WebMD states that migraines are one of the most common disorders worldwide. The neurological condition stems from a combination of your genes, environment, and lifestyle (including sleep, diet, and stress). Despite misconceptions, a migraine isn’t just a headache; it’s now known as a debilitating neurological disease.

Common Symptoms of Migraine:

According to the American Migraine Foundation, here are some common symptoms of a migraine to be aware of.

Your head pain is moderate or severe and often intense. The pain may be hard to endure and unbearable.

The pain stems from one side of the head or both, in the front or in the back. Some patients experience migraines in or around their eyes and behind their cheeks.

Your head pain causes a throbbing, pounding, or pulsating sensation.

Your head pain gets worse with physical activity or any movement.

You experience nausea and/or vomiting

You are sensitive to light, noise, and/or smells.

Your head pain is severe enough to make you miss school, work, or other activities (or to keep you from being at your best when you do those activities).

A migraine attack lasts anywhere from four hours to several days.

According to the foundation, there are two main types of treatments for migraines: acute and preventive treatment. With acute therapies, patients can take medication during an attack to relieve pain and stop the migraine from progressing. On the other hand, preventive treatment aims to reduce the frequency, severity, and length of attacks.

Acute treatments are taken when you are experiencing an attack and are designed to stop it before it worsens. These include over-the-counter pain relievers, prescription medications, or devices preventing pain.

Preventive treatments are designed to reduce the frequency, severity, and duration of migraine attacks before they occur. These treatment options can be medical, such as medications or procedures, or non-medical, such as devices, lifestyle changes, trigger avoidance, behavioral therapy, or physical therapy.

However, if you’re chronically suffering from migraines or headaches, then you should consult with your doctor.