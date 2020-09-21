Photo: Getty

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place virtually for the first time on Sunday night — sans your typical red carpet. Nonetheless, actress Yvonne Orji showed up in full glam and with must-see hair.

The Insecure star, who was nominated for Best Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series, made a statement with her bold buzz cut.

Orji, however, left the clenched and raised fist that Mickey West-Potts etched into the side of her crown up for interpretation.

The 36-year-old shared a photo of the engraving — a symbol of protest and solidarity — to Instagram with the caption, “NUFF SAID.” And the powerful imagery certainly speaks for itself: Black Lives Matter.

Even amid unprecedented times, our hair remains a form of political expression.