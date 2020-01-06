Yara Shahidi Rocked Must-See Hair At The Golden Globes After Party

Photo: Getty

On Sunday night at The 21st Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After-Party, Yara Shahidi reminded us why she’s our celebrity hair crush.

Not only was her baby hair laid to perfection, but her strands were styled into a unique updo with a few surprising elements.

Hairstylist Rio Sreedharan raked the actress’s famous curls into a playful pony-tail that featured five jumbo braids that fell to the hair chameleon’s jawline. Shahidi’s head-turning look was certainly a sight to see.

The 19-year-old showed the dope do off in several Instagram videos, proving that she can pull off any and every hairstyle.

Share :