This Twist On A Classic Bob Is A Wedding And Prom Season Do

For the past few weeks coronavirus has been the focus of our conversations, and rightfully so. But let’s take a moment today to talk about something a lot less morbid and a lot more fun: hair.

With many school districts closing through late April, travel bans in place, and social distancing necessary right now, many special events such as weddings and proms will be postponed. But we will get back to life as we knew it before the pandemic, and when we do, we’ll want to look and feel our best.

One of the creative styles we saw come out of fashion season was a twist on the classic bob. We’ve seen many of our favorite starlets rocking box braids fashioned into bobs and lobs (long bobs). But at the Rebecca Minkoff Fall/Winter 2020 show, the TRESemme team took the style to the next level by scattering french braids throughout a classic bob. Added almost like cornrows that kept the hair together, the tousled braids gave both texture and depth to what could have been an otherwise basic hairstyle. It gives the term braided bob a new meaning.

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images for TRESemme)

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Want to switch it up or take the style up another notch? Swap the french braids for classic cornrows or add jewels to adorn the braids. Like other braided styles, there’s no limit to how you can decorate this do. But it’s a nice marriage of two simple styles that makes them both more interesting. For wedding, prom, mother’s day, or date night, it’s a great emerging trend to try for spring.

Plus, if you’re self-quarantined (and, of course healthy) you can practice now so when that special occasion does finally happen, you’ve mastered the look.