TRESemmé Is Giving $10K Scholarships to Future Black Hairstylists

Photo: Getty Images

Tuition costs are a major barrier that may discourage aspiring Black stylists from attending cosmetology school. The folks at TRESemmé want to help offset some of those expenses with their new scholarship program.

The focus on deep-rooted systemic oppression and recent acts of racism and hatred have galvanized the organization’s efforts to better support the Black community. The TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund aims to create more opportunities for aspiring Black stylists to study their craft without having to worry about the cost.

From September 9 to October 18, Black women who are interested in attending or are currently enrolled in cosmetology school to become hair professionals can apply to receive a scholarship from the $100,000 initiative.

A selection committee comprised of a group of women and leaders in beauty and fashion will select ten recipients to receive $10,000 each and the awardees will have 18 months to apply and get accepted to the accredited school of their choice.

Recognizing the need for action and long-term change, TRESemmé has committed to honor $100,000 annually to help more women earn their professional stylist license.

The company will further invest in the award recipients’ futures by offering industry exposure and career-advancing opportunities including, but not limited to, paid hairstyling gigs through which they can gain on-set experience.

“There are many opportunities for future Black female cosmetologists that go beyond the salon chair,” Unilever global hair care brand ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen tells ESSENCE.

Stephen, who has worked with a range of talent and brands, says taking the freelance route allows cosmetologists to work on different people and locations, including runways shows, music videos, concerts and press junkets. “You can [even] work behind the scenes with a brand doing product/tool development. This list goes on,” she says.

“There are many barriers that exist for future Black female stylists, but things are changing because those tough conversations are being had. And great opportunities like the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund are helping to encourage some much-needed change,” says Stephen, who is also on the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund selection committee along with Abrima Erwiah, Rebecca Minkoff, Leyna Bloom, Sandrine Charles and Esi Eggleston Bracey.

“I hope future Black female cosmetologists are able to figure out what role they want to play in the beauty industry and use what we give them in a resourceful way to help them achieve their goals.”

For eligibility information and to apply for the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund, visit tresemmefuturestylistsfund.com.