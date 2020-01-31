Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pretty Ponytail Is On Our To-Do List

Photo: Getty

Ponytails have come a long way. What started as a simple hairstyle is now one of the year’s most stylish and desirable hair trends.

We know the ‘do was pretty uninspiring back in the day, but times have changed. Today, there are exciting new ways to elevate the look. And in an Instagram post-Thursday, Tracee Ellis Ross reminded us of one of many.

The Pattern beauty creator and hair chameleon gave her ponytail a whimsical edit by gathering her curls into a fancy fabric braid–the kind that makes for a good hair day.

Ross captioned the photo of her pretty ponytail “Today was a good day (in my @icecube voice).” And so much so, her hair was literally floating in air.

During New York Fashion Week, models went down the runway at Jonathan Cohen rocking a similar look. And in our January/February issue, Necole Newland gave fabric braid ponytails a fun floral take.

It’s easy to see why everyone’s obsessed with the hair trend. Accessories like scarves, make wearing ponytails fun again.

To update your look, shop the prints below.

Share :