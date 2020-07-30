Tracee Ellis Ross’s ‘Cursive’ Baby Hair Tutorial Is A Must-See

Photo: Getty

Even if you technically don’t have baby hair, you can still sculpt swoops and swirls along your hairline or “some cursive extravagance,” like Tracee Ellis Ross.

Last month, the actress artfully laid her “grown woman hair” for the virtual BET Awards, and this week, she showed fans how to recreate the look in the first installment of “Styling Sessions,” Pattern Beauty’s new Instagram series.

Ross begins the episode with a joke about her “fivehead” and a list of the products she uses to get the look. (Of course, they are all from Pattern Beauty.)

“I’m going to utilize the Edge Tool, Strong Hold Gel, Edge Control, and I always like to have the Leave-In Conditioner handy because it helps out with everything,” she said.

To see how Ross manipulates her adult grown woman hairs to make them look like baby hairs, check out the tutorial below.