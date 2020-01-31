Photo: Courtesy of Anser

Tia Mowry just made the big chop, and in an Instagram post, she shared “It was time!”

The actress and mother of two, join celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Monica, and Meagan Good in the short hair, don’t care club, and we’re loving her new length.

Mowry’s hair transformation falls on the heels of the launch of “Anser,” the actress’s new line of women’s multivitamins. And the new collection includes “Beauty Formula,” a supplement that aims to support healthy hair, nails, and skin.

Based on her latest Instagram post, the vitamins appear to be working.

In the photo revealing her new ‘do, Mowry’s hair and skin look healthy and hydrated.

“I set out to create a proactive solution, something to #empower people who wanted to take care of themselves, as part of their regular, day to day lives,”shared Mowry in a statement. “I worked with a team of doctors and scientists to create a best-in-class, affordable, and inclusive supplement that everyone can benefit from,” she continued.

