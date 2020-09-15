Tia Mowry And Her Brother Show Off Their Afros In A Beautiful Photo

Photo: Getty

If there’s one thing that can stop us in our tracks, it’s an Afro. Although we’ve seen just about every variation—from tiny winy to larger than life—when spotted, typically the gravity-defying do make us pause in awe. And especially when we come across the hairstyle on Instagram.

Consider the time Taraji P. Henson showed off her crimson-colored Afro in a selfie, for instance, or when Cardi B shared a photo of her natural hair. You could even take Monday into account when actress Tia Mowry broke up our monotonous scroll with a picture of not one, but two fabulous ‘fros.

The photo featuring The Game star and her brother Tahj Mowry further demonstrates the coifs capacity to captivate. And fans alike love to see it.

“Yoooooooo dope!!!! #fightthepower,” actor Pooch Hall wrote in the post’s comments section. “I just want to be black over and over again,” someone else commented. The actress has been donning her natural hair a lot lately, and we can’t get enough of her curly crown.