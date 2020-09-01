This New Concierge Service Will Help You Color Your Hair Like A Pro

Photo: Getty

If there was ever a time to learn how to color your hair at home, the time is now. And the new Haircolor Concierge platform from L’Oréal Paris will help you touch up your roots with confidence.

The innovative platform, which gives 24/7 access to on-demand services and tools to help consumers meet their hair coloring needs amidst the pandemic, makes it easy to achieve salon-quality results from almost anywhere—your bathroom included.

Offering everything from a helpline to a virtual try-on tool that allows you to experiment with the latest hair colors to consultations with experienced hair colorists, Haircolor Concierge is here help you color your hair like a pro.

“With more people coloring their hair at home than ever before, we want to be there for them every step of the way – because they’re worth it,” said Maude Brunschwig, SVP, Marketing, L’Oréal Paris.

According to PR Newswire, over the past few months, the global beauty brand saw a 40% increase in hair color inquires to their Consumer Care Center. And 37% of U.S. consumers who typically color their hair in the salon colored their hair at home for the first time.

L’Oréal Paris aims to inspire, educate, and empower consumers with the innovative platform and help them achieve at-home hair color success.

To check out Hair Concierge visit, https://www.lorealparisusa.com/hair-color-concierge.aspx.